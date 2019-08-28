Nearly 150 Pot Plants Seized

August 28, 2019

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Department along with the Jamestown Police Department conducted two successful marijuana raids late last week which resulted in the seizure of nearly 150 marijuana plants.

The first of the raids was conducted at 461 Colditz Road on Thursday, August 20. During the search, officers located approximately 100 marijuana plants growing in and around the property, including in the garden area and along the fence line. Some of the plants seized were almost 8 feet tall. Mrs. Mattea Gooding Human, who resides at the address, currently has charges pending of Manufacture of Marijuana.

Support your local newspaper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.