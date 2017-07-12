“Music & Motors” Saturday, July 15

July 12, 2017

The Jamestown Rotary Club will present the first annual “Music & Motors” Day on Saturday, July 15, 2017, beginning at 12 noon at the Fentress County Fair-grounds in Jamestown.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature Bluegrass and Gospel Music, a tractor and Engine Show, a Motorcycle Show, and a Cruise-in for antique, collector and muscle cars.

The Tractor and Engine Show will begin at noon, with the Cruise-in beginning at 3:00 p.m., and Music starting at 4:00 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday evening, the American Legion Post 137 will conduct a Flag Retirement ceremony.

For the past 50-plus years, the Jamestown Rotary Club has had their Walking Horse Show on the third Saturday night of July, but this year will not be having the walking horse show, but will have a fall pleasure horse show.

Crystal Tompkins, Chair-person for this event, said that since the Rotary Club has the Fairground reserved for the third Saturday of July, rather than give up that date, they thought it would be good to just have a day of fun for the community, and since both Gospel and Bluegrass Music, tractors, motorcycles and cars are all popular, that it would be a great time to combine all these things into a fun day for the community.

“It’ going to be a day to come out and relax with your friends, enjoy some great entertainment, view lots of antique and vintage tractors, motorcycles, cars and trucks,” she said.

The car and truck cruise-in will be held on the Carnival grounds. There is no entry fees and no judging, just a get-together by people with like interests to share in the hobby.

Music will begin at 4:00 p.m., featuring:

The Rexroat Singers

Fellowship Church Singers

Kelsey Matthews

Leonard Anderson

The Choate Boys

Justin Miller

and More…….

Concessions will be provided by the Clarkrange and York Interact Clubs.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Rotary Club and Eye Centers of Tennessee.

For more information, or contact Crystal Tompkins at 397-3495 or 879-5897.