Mrs. Kathleen Wheeler Passes Away January 23

February 1, 2017

Kathleen (Kathy) E. Wheeler of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017, at the Life Care Center of Crossville.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Fay W. Wheeler; daughter, April Tazelaar and son-in-law, RJ Tazelaar of Nashville, Tennessee; cousin, Michael Bierman of Edinburgh, Scotland; sisters-in-law, Erlene Copeland and Sue Hull of Jamestown, Tennessee, Virginia Connell of Dayton, Ohio and brother-in-law, Clyde Wheeler of Dover, Delaware.

She was preceded in death by her father, John H. Christie; mother, Kathleen (Reilly) Christie; and brother, Iain Christie.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 16, 1935, Kathy spent all of her young adult life in Edinburgh. She later became a legal secretary with the British Air Ministry and the Edinburgh Police Department. In 1961, she immigrated to the U.S., became a naturalized citizen in 1964 and married Fay in April of 1964. She and Fay spent many years living and traveling to other countries until they settled in Jamestown, Tennessee in November of 1971.

Together, Fay and Kathy started the Sears and Roebuck catalog store in Jamestown in 1972. Later on, they opened the first licensed winery in the state of Tennessee, Highland Manor Winery. After ten years, Kathy and Fay moved on to open Stonehaus Winery in Crossville.

While working with her husband in the grape and wine industry, she became the first American woman to ever to be knighted as “Master Lady” in the Ancient Ducal Order of the Cross Burgundy in Dijon, France. At the time, less than fifteen Americans held that title. She was Worthy Matron and held several leadership roles during her involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star in Texas and in Tennessee. She also belonged to the Daughters of the British Empire.

After retirement, Kathy served more than 13 years as a Hospice Volunteer in Cumberland County. She was also an active member of the First Congregational Church of Crossville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.