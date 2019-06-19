Mrs. Joyce Crouch Honored

June 19, 2019

Mrs. Joyce Crouch, shown above with her son, Paul, daughter Linda, and daughter-in-law Sheila, along with members of the Fentress County Historical Society, was recognized with a special presentation last week on behalf the Tennessee Historical Commission for the significant impact she has made to Fentress County, the Upper Cumberland area, and the State of Tennessee in the areas of history and other achievements. Mrs. Crouch has published several books on the history of our area, as well as writing a weekly historical column for the Fentress Courier for the past several years. At right, Fentress County Historical Society President Willie Beaty is shown making the presentation, after which Mrs. Crouch said: “I’m humbled to accept this honor. I had no idea when you called and mentioned it to me a long time ago that it was of this caliber, so I’m just deeply grateful to all of you.”