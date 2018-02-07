More Candidates Pick Up Qualifying Petitions

February 7, 2018

Interest in the 2018 General Election continues to increase as candidates continue to pick up qualifying petitions.

County offices to be decided in the County General Election include: County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Superintendent of Roads, Register of Deeds, all the County Commission and half the School Board Members.

According to Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, as of Monday, February 5, 2018, the following candidates had picked up qualifying papers to be placed on the August General Election ballot:

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK:

Mark Choate

Gina Faye Mullinix

CONSTABLE, 1st District:

Larry W. Durham

Jonathan Tyler McCoy

CONSTABLE, 2nd District:

James Wendell Conatser

Kenneth Wesley Gunter

CONSTABLE, 3rd District:

Cody Allen Campbell

Joseph Edric Linder

CONSTABLE, 4th District:

Kenneth Neil Fearing

CONSTABLE, 5th District:

Jackie R. Rosenbaum

Oakley (J.D.) Watson

COUNTY CLERK:

Marilyn LaRue Stephens

Chris Lee Watson

Gretta N. York

COUNTY EXECUTIVE:

J.Michael Cross

Jimmy Johnson

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 1:

Marvin R. Buck

Earlene Dayhuff

Micki D. McDonald

Justin E. Miller

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 2:

Kimberly Long Davidson

Jerry P. Reagan

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 3:

Benny Michael Hughes

George G. Pittman

Donal Williams

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 4:

Relerford Lee Brown, Jr.

Lester C. Gooding

James Neal Markwood

Johnnie Lee Mills

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 5:

Larry D. Cooper

Kellye Rhea Crabtree

Gary Wade Matthews

REGISTER OF DEEDS:

Patricia L. “Trish” Slaven

SCHOOL BOARD, District 1:

Barbara Jean Pile

SCHOOL BOARD, District 3:

William L. Cody

SHERIFF:

David E. Beaty

Anthony (Tony) Choate

Michael Andrew Reagon

Tommy L. Rosecrants

Christopher Scott Winningham

SUPERINTENDENT OF ROADS:

Mark Beaty

Lanny D. Brown

Steven Albert Garrett

Joey W. Reagan

TRUSTEE:

Brian Spenser Meadows

Angie K. Sweet

UNITED STATES SENATE:

James Everett Reherman