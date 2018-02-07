More Candidates Pick Up Qualifying Petitions

Interest in the 2018 General Election continues to increase as candidates continue to pick up qualifying petitions.
County offices to be decided in the County General Election include: County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Superintendent of Roads, Register of Deeds, all the County Commission and half the School Board Members.
According to Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, as of Monday, February 5, 2018, the following candidates had picked up qualifying papers to be placed on the August General Election ballot:
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK:
Mark Choate
Gina Faye Mullinix
CONSTABLE, 1st District:
Larry W. Durham
Jonathan Tyler McCoy
CONSTABLE, 2nd District:
James Wendell Conatser
Kenneth Wesley Gunter
CONSTABLE, 3rd District:
Cody Allen Campbell
Joseph Edric Linder
CONSTABLE, 4th District:
Kenneth Neil Fearing
CONSTABLE, 5th District:
Jackie R. Rosenbaum
Oakley (J.D.) Watson
COUNTY CLERK:
Marilyn LaRue Stephens
Chris Lee Watson
Gretta N. York
COUNTY EXECUTIVE:
J.Michael Cross
Jimmy Johnson
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 1:
Marvin R. Buck
Earlene Dayhuff
Micki D. McDonald
Justin E. Miller
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 2:
Kimberly Long Davidson
Jerry P. Reagan
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 3:
Benny Michael Hughes
George G. Pittman
Donal Williams
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 4:
Relerford Lee Brown, Jr.
Lester C. Gooding
James Neal Markwood
Johnnie Lee Mills
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 5:
Larry D. Cooper
Kellye Rhea Crabtree
Gary Wade Matthews
REGISTER OF DEEDS:
Patricia L. “Trish” Slaven
SCHOOL BOARD, District 1:
Barbara Jean Pile
SCHOOL BOARD, District 3:
William L. Cody
SHERIFF:
David E. Beaty
Anthony (Tony) Choate
Michael Andrew Reagon
Tommy L. Rosecrants
Christopher Scott Winningham
SUPERINTENDENT OF ROADS:
Mark Beaty
Lanny D. Brown
Steven Albert Garrett
Joey W. Reagan
TRUSTEE:
Brian Spenser Meadows
Angie K. Sweet
UNITED STATES SENATE:
James Everett Reherman