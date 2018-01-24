More Candidates Pick Up Qualifying Petitions

Interest in the 2018 General Election continues to increase, as some 28 people have already picked up qualifying petitions for local offices since the first day to do so on January 5, 2018.
County offices to be decided in the County General Election include: County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Superintendent of Roads, Register of Deeds, all the County Commission and half the School Board Members.
According to Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, as of Monday, January 22, the following candidates had picked up qualifying papers to be placed on the August General Election ballot:
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK:
Mark Choate
Gina Faye Mullinix
CONSTABLE, 1st District
Larry W. Durham
CONSTABLE, 4th District:
Kenneth Neil Fearing
COUNTY CLERK:
Marilyn LaRue Stephens
Chris Lee Watson
Gretta N. York
CO. COMMISSION Dist. 1
Patricia E. Dayhuff
Justin E. Miller
CO. COMMISSION DIST. 2
Kimberly Long Davidson
Jerry P. Reagan
CO. COMMISSION Dist. 3
Benny Michael Hughes
George G. Pittman
Donal Williams
CO. COMMISSION Dist. 4
Relerford Lee Brown, Jr.
James Neal Markwood II
Johnnie Lee Mills
CO. COMMISSION Dist. 5
Larry D. Cooper
Gary Wade Matthews
REGISTER OF DEEDS:
Patricia L. “Trish” Slaven
SHERIFF:
David E. Beaty
Michael Andrew Reagon
Christopher Scott
Winningham
SUPERINTENDENT
OF ROADS:
Lanny D. Brown
Joey W. Reagan
TRUSTEE:
Brian Spenser Meadows
Angie K. Sweet
UNITED STATES SENATE:
James Everett Reherman