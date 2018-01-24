More Candidates Pick Up Qualifying Petitions

January 24, 2018

Interest in the 2018 General Election continues to increase, as some 28 people have already picked up qualifying petitions for local offices since the first day to do so on January 5, 2018.

County offices to be decided in the County General Election include: County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Superintendent of Roads, Register of Deeds, all the County Commission and half the School Board Members.

According to Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, as of Monday, January 22, the following candidates had picked up qualifying papers to be placed on the August General Election ballot:

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK:

Mark Choate

Gina Faye Mullinix

CONSTABLE, 1st District

Larry W. Durham

CONSTABLE, 4th District:

Kenneth Neil Fearing

COUNTY CLERK:

Marilyn LaRue Stephens

Chris Lee Watson

Gretta N. York

CO. COMMISSION Dist. 1

Patricia E. Dayhuff

Justin E. Miller

CO. COMMISSION DIST. 2

Kimberly Long Davidson

Jerry P. Reagan

CO. COMMISSION Dist. 3

Benny Michael Hughes

George G. Pittman

Donal Williams

CO. COMMISSION Dist. 4

Relerford Lee Brown, Jr.

James Neal Markwood II

Johnnie Lee Mills

CO. COMMISSION Dist. 5

Larry D. Cooper

Gary Wade Matthews

REGISTER OF DEEDS:

Patricia L. “Trish” Slaven

SHERIFF:

David E. Beaty

Michael Andrew Reagon

Christopher Scott

Winningham

SUPERINTENDENT

OF ROADS:

Lanny D. Brown

Joey W. Reagan

TRUSTEE:

Brian Spenser Meadows

Angie K. Sweet

UNITED STATES SENATE:

James Everett Reherman