Missing Funds Reported in Finance Department, TBI: Investigation is Ongoing

January 9, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

A recent statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has confirmed that there is an active investigation taking place into potentially “missing funds” in the Fentress County Finance Department.

Last month, the recently appointed Deputy Director of the Fentress County Finance Office, was terminated. The reason for this dismissal is currently unknown. However, the response to inquries from the press made by local government seems to imply the suspicion of impropriety on the part of the dismissed party.

