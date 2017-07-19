Michael Reagon Appointed Sheriff

July 19, 2017

The search for a new Sheriff for Fentress County is over with the appointment of Michael Reagon by the Fentress Co. Commission on Monday, July 17.

In their regular monthly Commission meeting, Reagon received 7 votes, while interim Sheriff Gary Ledbetter received 3 votes.

Five candidates had qualified for the position and had ben certified by the P.O.S.T. Commission to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Sheriff Charles (Chucky) Cravens after he had been charged and pled guilty to corruption charges in federal court on April 20, 2017.

The candidates included James Allen Conatser, Rodney Benson Insco, Gary Wayne Ledbetter, Michael Andrew Reagon, and Tommy Lee Rosecrants.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive J. Michael Cross, followed by the presentation of Colors by the Clarkrange JROTC and prayer by 4th District Commissioner Jeff Green.

The roll call showed all commissioners present, after which the minutes of the June 19 regular meeting and the June 29 called session of the commission were approved.

Co. Executive Cross then welcomed a rather large crowd in attendance, thanking them for coming, and recognizing the five qualified candidates for Sheriff who were in the audience, and thanking them for their willingness to serve.

He then stated that the process which they had gone through to choose a candidate to fill the position was not one they had chosen, but one dictated by the Tennessee Code Annotated.

He then expressed his appreciation to interim Sheriff Gary Ledbetter and his department during this difficult time for their professionalism and dedication, and asked for the people of Fentress County to join in unity and support for the candidate chosen for the position of Sheriff.

Executive Cross then outlined the procedure for appointing a candidate to fill the remaining term as Sheriff, and this procedure was approved on a motion by Jeff Green and seconded by Justin Miller, with all commissioners voting for the motion.

The floor was then opened for nominating of candidates for Sheriff, and 5th District Commissioner Larry Cooper then made a motion to nominate all 5 candidates, which was unanimously approved.

Each Commissioner was then given an opportunity to speak, with most expressing their appreciation to the candidates who had sought the office, and also stating that this was a difficult and trying time, but they were voting the will of the people of their district.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.