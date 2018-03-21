Michael Reagon Announces Candidacy For Sheriff

March 21, 2018

Michael Reagon has announced that he will be a candidate for the office of Sheriff in the August Election and issued the following statement:

“I, Michael “Bigfoot” Reagon, would like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be a candidate for Fentress County Sheriff in the August General Election. I started my career in law enforcement in 1988 as a dispatcher for the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department before being hired as a deputy and graduating the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1993. I have 24 years’ service in law enforcement, during which time I worked for the Pickett and Fentress County Sheriff’s Depart-ments and the Jamestown Police Department.

In 1990, I married Lisa Richards and then moved to Fentress County in 1993 where we have resided in the Grimsley Community for 25 years. We have one son, Andrew Reagon, who is a graduate of Clarkrange High School.

As most of you know, I was appointed Sheriff by the Fentress County Commission in July of 2017. The Sheriff’s Department at that time needed a strong leader who would regain the trust of the people of this county. Since being appointed, I have diligently worked to restore your faith in the sheriff and bring integrity, professionalism and pride to the sheriff’s department. I would like to ask for your vote and support in the August 2nd General Election so that I may continue to serve the citizens of this county by being a fair, honest, and hardworking Sheriff.”

Thank you.

Michael “Bigfoot” Reagon