Melynda Sullivan Asks for Re-Election as Property Assessor

July 9, 2020

Fentress County Assessor of Property Melynda Sullivan announced this week that she will be seeking re-election in the upcoming August 6 county general election. In announcing her candidacy, Sullivan issued the following statement to the voters of Fentress County:

“I first want to thank everyone for electing me four years ago. I would have never had the opportunity to serve as Property Assessor without everyone’s support.

Four years ago, we made a smooth transition into office. I work with a qualified and hardworking staff to help make the office run smoothly. We make every effort to improve the office to better serve Fentress County. We are here to answer or help with any questions you may have about your property.

I enjoy working in the Assessor’s office and I am grateful to work for the people of Fentress County. I ask for your vote and continued support in the August 6th election.

Thank You

Melynda Sullivan”