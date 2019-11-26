Medi-Thrift Assailant Faces Robbery and Assault Charges

November 26, 2019

In last week’s issue it was reported that an armed assailant entered Medi-Thrift Pharmacy on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 19, and demanded drugs while holding members of the pharmacy staff at gunpoint.

While one of the pharmacy staff talked with the gunman, another was able to alert the Jamestown Police Department.

Officers responded quickly to the scene and, following a brief standoff, disarmed and took down the individual. No member of the pharmacy staff was injured during the incident.

At press time last week, the Jamestown Police Department had yet to release the name of the suspect, but did confirm that he was in custody. The JPD has since identified the man in question as 71 year old Michael McGlothlin of Jamestown.

