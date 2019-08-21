McKinley Grace Waters Chosen as Fairest of the Fair

August 21, 2019

The 2019 Fentress County Fair got underway on Monday night with two of the most popular events of fair week — the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair and the Fairest of the Fair Contest.

Both the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair and Fairest of the Fair are sponsored annually by Progressive Savings Bank, the Rains Agency, and Cravens & Co.

Mark Justice served as moderator for the contests.

In the Fairest of the Fair contest, there were 10 lovely ladies competing, with the coveted crown going to Miss McKinley Grace Waters, daughter of TJ and Michell Waters of Jamestown.

Chosen as First runner-up was Breanna Noell Bush, the 20-year-old daughter of Brent and Samantha Bush of Grimsley.

Named as Second runner-up was Shelby Storie, the 18-year-old daughter of Stacy Storie of Jamestown.

Placing in the position of Third runner-up was Hannah Rae Hull, the 16-year-old daughter of Kelley Penticuff and Harley Hull of Jamestown.

Taking the Fourth runner-up spot was Bailee Fawn Robbins, the 16-year-old daughter of Jeff and Tammy Robbins of Jamestown.

Miss Robbins was also chosen for the honor of “Miss Congeniality”

Support your local newspaper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.