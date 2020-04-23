McBroom Property, Ag Pavilion Highlight Commission Meeting

April 23, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County commission held a brief but busy monthly session on Monday, April 20, 2020. Due to current guidelines in place, the meeting was held via telephone, as all public meetings have been this month.

A productive session, the meeting focused on moving forward with the developments to the McBroom property, owned by the county, and the future construction of an agricultural pavilion which will house the UT Extension service as well as a number of agricultural resources for the community.

The meeting was called to order by Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and an opening prayer was given by 2nd District Commissioner Rod Williams.

