Mayor Addresses Water Issue, Hospital Closure

June 26, 2019

With all the things going on with the hospital and rumors about the water I thought I would try set the record straight.

We have not sold the water or sewer plant. At this time there are no plans to do that. It is true they did come and talk to us about looking at our water system, but nothing has been done and probably will not be in the future. And if we do there will have to be public meetings. That is the law of the State of Tennessee.

