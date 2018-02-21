Mark Choate Announces Candidacy For The Office Of Circuit Court Clerk

February 21, 2018

Mark Choate has announced that he will be seeking the office of Circuit Court Clerk in the upcoming August election and issued the following statement.

“I, Mark Choate, am seeking the office of Circuit Court Clerk in the August Election.

I am 58 years old and a life-long resident of Fentress County.

I served in City government for 10 years and I am familiar with serving the public.

If given the opportunity, I will serve you, the taxpayers of Fentress County, to the best of my capacity.

I will appreciate your vote and support.

Mark Choate