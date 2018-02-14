Marilyn LaRue Stephens Seeks Re-election As Fentress County Clerk

February 14, 2018

Marilyn LaRue Stephens, County Clerk, announced this week that she will seek re-election in the August 2nd Election.

In making her announc-ement, she issued the following statement:

“I am the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Otis LaRue. I have two brothers living, N.C. and Nolan LaRue and one deceased, Charles (Big Herbie) LaRue. I also have two sisters, Judy Poore and Teresa Crisp. I have one son, Scott Stephens and wife Melinda. My five grandchildren are Millie Rae and husband Wesley Beaty, Alyssa, Marissa, Brianna and Briley.

This past July, I was so blessed to become a great grandmother to a healthy, beautiful baby girl named Hayden RaeLee Beaty. As you can probably tell, I am very proud of my family.

When I was first elected as your County Clerk in 2002, we were very limited with the equipment that we had to work with. All titles were mailed from Nashville, taking one to two months to receive them. Since that time, with the help of our County Commissioners, we have been able to update to the very latest in computer technology. We are now able to print duplicate titles upon request and newly registered vehicle titles within just a few days.

Beginning July of 2017, we began a new program with Business Information System (BIS) that replaced the old State system that had been in place for the past 44 years. With BIS and our constant updates, we are able to do so much more in less time. We are now scheduled to receive our new credit/debit card readers within the next 2 to 3 weeks, which will be a big help to our customers. For your convenience, you will be able to renew online, receive reminder updates for renewals, and much, much more. We are so excited with these new updates.

