March is Red Cross Month

March 4, 2020

Members of the Fentress County Chapter of the American Red Cross gathered at the Courthouse on Thursday, February 27th to witness the signing of a proclamation declaring March 2020 to be Red Cross Month in Fentress County. March is also declared as Red Cross Awareness Month each year by the President of the United States, and has been since 1943. Pictured above, seated, from left to right: Bobbie Ledbetter, Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines, Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and Charlie Whitehead. Standing, left to right: Gaye Cooper, Sharon Gunter, Kevin Baz, Steve Boutelle, Steve Biedinger, Susan Biedinger, and David Kelly. Not pictured: Billy Jennings Sr., Ed Smith, and Patricia Brewer.

During Red Cross Month, We Recognize the Wonderful Volunteers Who Carry Out the Mission of Preventing and Alleviating Human Suffering in the Face of Emergencies

During March — which U.S. presidents have proclaimed as Red Cross Month for more than 75 years — the Red Cross honors its volunteer heroes and asks everyone to be a hero for people in need by becoming a volunteer, giving blood, learning skills that save lives, or donating on Red Cross Giving Day (March 25). The tradition of Red Cross Month was started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943. Since then, every sitting president, every year, has proclaimed March to be Red Cross month in the United States. State and local governments have since followed suit, issuing similar proclamations.

The proclamation issued by Fentress County executive Jimmy Johnson on Feb. 27th reads:

“Whereas, the Red Cross draws its very identity from the millions of everyday heroes who donate their time;

Whereas, these hometown heroes are the face of the Red Cross, and its most valuable asset;

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.