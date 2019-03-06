March Is Red Cross Awareness Month

March 6, 2019

Each year, since the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the President of the United States declares March as Red Cross Awareness Month. As said by Roosevelt “I request that during that month (March) our people rededicate themselves to the splendid aims and activities of the Red Cross.”

As is tradition, on March 1, 2019, President Donald Trump issued the Following proclamation:

“Guided by her passionate devotion to humanity, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross in 1881 as a charitable organization to provide services to people in need. After 138 years, her historic legacy of selfless service still inspires hundreds of thousands of Americans to give their time, resources, and energy to help people in the United States and around the world, aiding those facing natural disasters, donating and supplying blood, and serving our military families. During American Red Cross Month, we recognize and honor the lifesaving work of the dedicated employees and volunteers of the American Red Cross, as well as the remarkable kindness of the American people who give so generously to this organization.

Each year, the American Red Cross provides care, relief, and comfort to Americans who are suffering from natural disasters. Just last year, massive wildfires and major hurricanes caused catastrophic damage, taking numerous lives and leaving communities scarred and families forever changed. In California alone, residents faced some of the most destructive wildfires in their State’s history. Through all of these, thousands of American Red Cross volunteers mobilized to provide around-the-clock shelter for victims, work with government and community partners to serve millions of meals and snacks, and distribute other emergency supplies and relief items.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.