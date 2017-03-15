March is National Red Cross Month

March 15, 2017

This Red Cross Month, the American Red Cross recognizes the nation’s Everyday Heroes who give of themselves in some way to help their community.

“Please remember those who help all of us here in Fentress County by giving their time to help their neighbors in need,” said Charles Whitehead, Fentress County American Red Cross Director.

“We want to thank our heroes during Red Cross Month—our extraordinary volunteers who work tirelessly in the service of others; those individuals who take Red Cross preparedness and lifesaving classes; and our generous financial supporters who help us carry out our vital mission of helping people at their darkest hours.”

