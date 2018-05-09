Manna House Kicks Off Community Faith Based Initiative in Fentress County

May 9, 2018

“Addiction equals isolation; recovery equals relationships.” The importance of the faith community in combatting drug addiction…

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Monday, May 7, 2018, a large crowd of community leaders, faith leaders and concerned citizens from across the region gathered at Manna House in Jamestown to hear a presentation by Dr. Monty Burks, the Director of Faith Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Division of Substance Abuse Services.

Dr. Burks works across the state in an ongoing effort to connect local churches with one another to combat drug addiction in Tennessee.

“Every County in the state is different, every city is different, and if we are ever going to get in front of the addiction crisis we are going to have to start at the community level.” Fentress County is the 82nd county in Tennessee that he has visited as part of this initiative.

