Man Injured in Shirley Propane Tank Explosion

March 14, 2018

An explosion on the Shirley Road March 5 resulted in serious injury to a Fentress County man.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Monday, the E-911 dispatch center received a call about an explosion, and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 1130 Shirley Road.

When officers from the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and other emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered that there had been an explosion that had blown the door off a storm cellar, which had resulted in serious injury to a man who was living in the structure.

The victim, who was identified as Joshua Widdoes, age 24, had sustained burns on about 30% of his body, and was treated at the scene by Fentress County Ambulance personnel and transported to a landing zone near the former Carson Hull Store in Armathwaite, from which point he was airlifted by AirEvac to an out of town hospital for treatment of what was reported to be burns to about 30% of his body.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office was also called in to investigate the incident, which apparently was the result of a leaking propane tank located inside the shelter.

Sheriff Michael Reagon said that Mr. Widdoes, who was residing in the storm cellar, which was about a 10’ x 10’ structure constructed of concrete blocks, had apparently been using propane tanks for heat, and apparently one of the tanks was leaking, and when Mr. Widdoes lit a cigarette that morning, the fumes ignited, blowing the door off the building and also sending the propane tank approximately 100 feet from the building.

