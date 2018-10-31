Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty

October 31, 2018

A Sheriff’s Department investigation has led to the arrest of one Larry D. Lafferty, of 1540 Model Farm road, for Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

On 10-23-2018 the Sheriff’s Department received a call informing them of some potentially neglected animals at the above Model Farm Road address. Detective Jerry Mifflin, with the assistance of Chief Deputy Rockford Garrett went to the residence and upon arrival noticed several dogs in pens, and still more chained up in various locations about the house. No food or water could be seen, Officers attempted to make contact with the home owner, to no avail, and took several pictures for documentation purposes.

Detective Mifflin returned to the residence the next evening, and was again unable to make contact with the home owner.

On October 25, Mifflin contacted the Sheriff, , who had reached out to Best Friends Sanctuary and had found that there had been multiple previous reports regarding the animals at this property.

