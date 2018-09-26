Lyndon Baines Appointed Mayor of Jamestown

September 26, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

A special called meeting of the Jamestown City Council was held on Monday, September 24th, to fill the Mayor’s seat vacated by the late Mayor Darlene Monday Davis, who passed away on September 15th.

Per the rules of the City Charter, before the meeting was called to order the Council selected one of its members to act as presiding officer for the length of the meeting. The Alderman selected to fulfill this duty was Elizabeth Pendergrass, who was fully supported by her fellow board members.

Alderman Pendergrass then called the meeting to order, and asked for a roll call, which showed that all five City Aldermen were present. The Council then opened up the floor for public input on the imminent decision of appointment of a new Mayor.

First to speak was Mrs. Teresa Smith, daughter of the late Mayor Davis, who extended her thanks on behalf of her family to the community for all of the love and support they had been shown in recent weeks, and over the course of the late Mayor’s illness.

“My mother loved this town, and she wanted the best for this community. She remembered how vibrant this town was, and when it reached a point where it became stagnant she realized that it needed an uplift. That’s what she wanted to do. She wanted to make things better for the community. I encourage you to continue her vision, to find someone who will continue the good work that she has started.” Smith said.

