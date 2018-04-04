Local Student Tanner Stockton Serves As Legislative Intern to Senator Yager

April 4, 2018

Fentress County native Tanner Stockton is getting an up close view of the legislative process. Stockton is serving as legislative intern to Senate State and Local Government Committee Chairman Ken Yager (R-Kingston).

Stockton is a junior at Bryan College where he is studying political science and governmental studies.

“This is an enriching program that allows you to have a first-hand look at how Tennessee state government works,” said Stockton. “I appreciate how the legislators take the time to get to know their interns. They make them feel like a welcome addition to their full-time staff.”

Stockton joins two other full-time staff assistants, a committee attorney and a clerk in providing support for the Senate State and Local Government Committee which Yager chairs. The committee is responsible for matters pertaining to state and local governments in general, including utility districts, employees, ordinances, boundary lines, veterans’ affairs, penal and correctional institutions, alcoholic beverages and election laws.

“It is also a great experience to work in my home district office,” Stockton added. “It adds to seeing how the area has prospered over time with Senator Yager as senator.”

Yager represents Stockton’s hometown, Clarkrange, as well as Dayton, where he now attends college.

