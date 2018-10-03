Local Landmarks to be Sold This Month

October 3, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Two local landmarks, the old Pine Haven School and old Tinch School (most recently known as the IOI building) will be auctioned off this month following decisions made by the Fentress County Board of Education and the Industrial Development Board to sell the two properties.

Both buildings have been vacant for quite some time, and have been the object of much speculation in the community as to what would eventually become of the structures.

