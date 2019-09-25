Local Historian Wanda Hatfield Honored For 50 Years of Service

September 25, 2019

Mrs. Wanda Hatfield was honored with a special appreciation dinner on Friday, September 20 by the Fentress County Historical Society and recognized by being presented with the first-ever Lifetime Service Award.

The event was held at the Plateau Cafe in Jamestown, to recognize Mrs. Hatfield for more than 50 years of service to the Historical Society, and was very well attended by Historical Society members, as well as the staff of the Fentress County Library.

Mrs. Hatfield is the only living original charter member of the Fentress County Historical Society, which was formed in 1968, and has been an active and dedicated member since that time, serving in various offices and capacities, including a term as President.

The evening opened with a welcome address by Board Chairman Willie Beaty, who recognized special guests, State Rep. John Mark Windle, John Robbins, and Fentress Co. Executive Jimmy Johnson and wife Debbie, along with Mary Robbins, Chair-man of the Committee to organize the event, along with Barbara Wright, and Historical Society President Martha Beaty Wiley.

Following prayer by Willie Beaty, those present enjoyed a delicious meal, after which Historical Society President Martha Beaty Wiley presented Mrs. Hatfield with a beautiful plaque in recognition of her service to the Society and the people of the Fentress County and Upper Cumberland area.

Mrs. Hatfield thanked Mrs. Wiley and the other members of the Historical Society, simply stating: “I’m honored, people.”

The floor was then opened for comments from the audience, with many expressing their thanks and appreciation to Wanda for her tireless and dedicated service to the Historical Society and the people of the area.

Dr. Joyce Crouch, a noted writer in her own right, expressed her appreciation to Mrs. Hatfield, stating: “The work she has done has been remarkable. She has put together some outstanding work on census, which I have found very helpful in my research.”

Kathy Williams a fellow member of the Fentress County Historical Society, also commented: “She is very thorough. When she does something, you can be sure that it is right.”

