Local Govt. Closes Public Buildings

March 25, 2020

Services Still Available by Appointment, Drive Through, or Online

Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Fentress County, in an effort to take no chances, Fentress County Government, along with the municipalities of Jamestown and Allardt, announced last week that they would close their buildings to the public.

In a press conference held on March 18, County Executive Jimmy Johnson, along with Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines and Mayor of Allardt Pat Brown Clark, addressed the local public to inform them that, while Fentress County currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, they had been urged by Governor Bill Lee to close their public facilities.

“This morning we all participated in a conference call with Governor Lee, and we want to reassure the community that the Governor is listening to us, and that communication is open,” Johnson began. “Governor Lee was very grateful for all of the leadership that has been shown in Tennessee. He continued by saying that what people do today will save lives or will cause lives to be lost! Today is the day the curve changes in Tennessee. Your life may be little impacted, but your life may impact 10-12 people. He also said that all of the positive cases in Nashville will impact rural Tennessee in the days to come and to take strong steps to be prepared. All county business that can be done virtually or online should be. We need to help the population understand that things are going to get much worse and we will see hundreds of cases in the next couple of weeks. The most venerable population will suffer if we don’t take drastic measures: 60+, immune-compromised/ disabled people, and pregnant women. If this is short lived, we will still be glad that we took aggressive measures.”

