Local Govt. and Education Leaders Attend Senator Yager’s Annual Grant Conference

October 2, 2019

Tinisha Key of the Fentress County Roane State Campus, Dr. Joseph A. Miller of York Institute, Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines, and Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson attended Sen. Ken Yager’s (R-Kingston) annual grants conference at Roane State Community College in Harriman last week. The day-long conference included representatives from several Tennessee counties who came to hear from representatives in state government and non-profit organizations.

“This is our sixth annual event,” said Yager. “An array of speakers offered insightful knowledge regarding the latest tools and resources available to submit a successful grant application. The conference gave attendees an opportunity to hear remarks and engage in discussions with key state government administration officials and policymakers.”

“The goal of the conference was to help ensure area local governments and non-profit organizations are reaching their full potential in securing grant funds,” said Sen. Yager. “There is an art to applying for grants. We want to equip attendees with the information they need to bring state and federal grant dollars back home so that they may continue to serve our communities. The workshop was tailored to different community groups with the needs of our district in mind.”

