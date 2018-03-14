Local Government Taking Action On School Safety

March 14, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Recent weeks have brought the topic of school safety to the forefront of discussion throughout the nation, including here in Fentress County. The tragic school shooting in Parkland, FL has left many in the country questioning just how safe our children really are when they attend school. In response to these concerns, government officials at every level have been taking steps to intensify school safety and to reassure parents that their children are being protected when they walk through school doors.

All manner of considerations, ranging from automated doors that lock down schools at the push of a button, to metal detectors that anyone wishing to enter a public school must walk through, to arming school teachers and administrators, to putting law enforcement officers in every public school in America, have been mentioned at some point in recent weeks as potential measures that could be put in place to make students safer and make parents feel more at ease.

Different solutions are being considered in different parts of the country, and some areas already employ some of the more stringent security measures, such as metal detectors, which are present in many inner city schools throughout the country and have been for some time.

While school violence has never been a problem here in Fentress County, the concern for student safety has grown immensely in recent weeks, and local officials have been discussing actions that they might take to address the community’s concerns.

Most prominent in the discussion, and what is most likely to happen within the coming months, has been the placement of School Resource Officers (SROs) in all of the county schools, and at York Institute.

During a recent meeting of the county finance committee, representatives of the county government, school system, York Institute, City of Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department, City of Allardt, and Fentress County Sheriff’s office were invited to attend and offer their proposals about how to increase the level of school security, and how to provide an SRO in every county school as soon as possible. Discussion was serious, but all present expressed a willingness to cooperate in order to ensure student safety.

