Local Government Buildings to Remain Closed, Additional Precautions Now in Effect

April 1, 2020

Editors Note: What follows is a statement from Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson updating the Community on Fentress County Government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As many of you know, Fentress County Government buildings have been closed to public access to protect our citizens and our employees since March 20th, 2020. As of Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 the decision has been made to keep Fentress County Government buildings closed to the public and by appointment only. This will remain in effect until Monday April 13th, 2020 and will be reevaluated at that time. This will now include the closure of the South Fentress Park per the Governors Executive order 22 Section 4 paragraph (d). The Fentress County Library will remain completely closed to the public.

Our Senior Center will be continuing the meals on wheels program to our seniors. The new curb service drive thru has been very successful and we appreciate all of the volunteers and churches who have went above and beyond to serve our most vulnerable population. Reminder you must call ahead the day before if you are a member and reserve your meal. Contact Alice or Kelly at 931-879-7249.

