Local Doctor Arrested on Federal Drug Distribution Charges While Preparing to Leave United States

May 22, 2019

Gilbert Ross Ghearing, age 65, of Livingston TN, a physician and owner of a family medical practice in Celina, and who regularly sees patients in Fentress County, was charged the morning of Friday, May 17, 2019 with violating the Controlled Substances Act, according to a press release from Don Cochran, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Ghearing was arrested at his practice in Celina by federal agents and immediately transported to Nashville to appear before a U. S. Magistrate judge.

The complaint alleges that between August 2016 and February 2019, Ghearing repeatedly violated the Controlled Substances Act by prescribing Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs, including benzodiazepines and opiates, outside the usual course of practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

