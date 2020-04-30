Local COVID Situation Remains Static, Testing to be Conducted Saturday at Fentress Library

April 30, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Government Buildings to remain closed for further two weeks, Courthouse Offices Open by Appointment Only

As Tennessee Governor Bill Lee begins rolling out his gradual reopening of the state, Fentress County’s unique COVID-19 situation remains the same as it was last week: 4 total cases, with 3 being active and one individual having recovered. As per the Governor’s orders, local government buildings will remain closed for a further two weeks. The Courthouse, beginning Monday, April 27, will be open by appointment only, and those with business to conduct with their elected officials should call and schedule a time to enter the offices.

“The Governor is slowly opening up some businesses in the state, some will open on the 27th (restaurants, retail stores, gyms) and others will reopen later,” said County Executive Jimmy Johnson.

While progress is positive, there are many businesses, such as salons, and nail parlors that remain closed at this time. This is due to the Governor’s orders concerning those establishments still being in effect.

