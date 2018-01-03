Local Attorneys Wright & Persinger Partner With Tennova Healthcare in New Mindful, Healthful Living Initiative

January 3, 2018

Local attorneys Evan Wright and Emily Persinger announced January 1 that they are partnering with Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown to bring a new community health program to Fentress County.

In a news release issued on Monday, Evan Wright explains the program:

“The name of the program is “Mindful, Healthful Living, How you can take control of your health.”

“We begin every new year determined to make permanent changes in our diet, exercise regimen, and overall health. Too often, we fail to reach lofty goals using fad diets and commercial gimmicks. Why? Because we have not made lifestyle changes. In 2018, Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown has partnered with Wright & Persinger, LLP, to help you make that change.

Beginning January 18, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the hospital, we will be hosting a six-part monthly seminal focusing on bettering your health through healthier choices. We make lifestyle choices every single day. Together, with the right information, we can make better choices, lasting changes, and take control of our own health.

Every single person in our community has the mental power to take control of their health. We want to help you tap into that power. Through our own personal experiences, we have learned how people can transform their lives by making better lifestyle choices based on simple, evidence-based information.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.