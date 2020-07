July 9, 2020

Road to be Closed July 7 Until Completed

Little Crab Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 until further notice for the replacement of the bridge of Little Crab Creek. The bridge priject is expected to take between 3 and 4 four months to complete. Those wishing to travel to the western side of the creek will have to do so via Squirrel Flat Road and Crab Mountain Road.