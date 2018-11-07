Liquor Voted Down! Lee, Blackburn, Keisling and Windle Win!

November 7, 2018

Voters in Fentress County voted against the sale of package liquor in the November 6 Election on Tuesday for the second time in two years, voting the proposal down by a close margin of 3215 to 3070, or 48.85% to 51.15%.

4,319 voters cast ballots by the early voting method, which was a record for an off-year election.

In the races for Governor, US Senator, Representative to Congress, and State Representative, local voters followed suit with voters across the district and state in giving Republican nominee Bill Lee a solid margin for Governor over Democrat nominee Karl Dean, and Republican nominee Marsha Blackburn took a close win over Democratic challenger Phil Bredesen.

In the race for United States Representative to Congress, 6th District, Republican nominee John Rose easily defeated Democrat challenger Dr. Dawn Barlow. Tuesday also saw incumbent Democrat John Mark Windle re-elected as State Representative in the 41st district and Republican Kelly Keisling re-elected in the 38th District.

In the race for Governor, Bill Lee polled 5042 votes in Fentress County for 78.95% of the vote, while Democrat Karl Dean polled 1252 votes, for 19.61%. Statewide, Lee outpolled Dean by 1,291,358 to 846,186, or 59.3% to 38.8%.

