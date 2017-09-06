Legal Notices For The Week Of September 6, 2017

September 6, 2017

notice

I have in my possession a 1989 Ford Bronco Vin#1FMEU15N1KLB30273 and request that any and all parties holding an interest or legal claim to the vehicle to contact me by certified mail, return receipt requested, within ten (10) business days of the date of the publication. Robert Larsen 1088 Bicknell Rd., Clarkrange, TN 38553.

(8-30;9-6-2tp)

notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, September 15th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(9-6-1tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by a Deed of Trust dated 09/23/10, by Larry Stevens, a single person to William J. Campbell, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Anchor Mortgage Associates, Inc., its successors and assigns and appearing of record in Register’s Office of FENTRESS County, Tennessee, in Book 178, Page 107, and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and WHEREAS, Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), as the holder of the Note for which debt is owed, (“Note Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Priority Trustee Services of TN, LLC, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of FENTRESS County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Note Holder, and that the undersigned, Priority Trustee Services of TN, LLC, Substitute Trustee, or its duly appointed attorneys or agents, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 28, 2017, commencing at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified check only. The wiring of funds will not be accepted. The conducting of the sale will be handled by Auction.com. More information concerning their policies and procedures on bidding at the Foreclosure Sale can be found on their website Auction.com. The following described property situated in FENTRESS County, Tennessee, to wit: Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, beginning 441 feet from the Allardt-Tinchtown Road at the intersection of Whitehead Drive and Circle Drive; thence North 87 degrees, West 180 feet to a steel stake; thence South 8 degrees, 12 minutes East 300 feet to a steel stake; thence South 87 degrees, East 180 feet to a steel stake at Circle Drive; thence North 8 degrees, 12 minutes West 300 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.24 acres, more or less. Subject to mineral reservations made in prior deeds. Reference is hereby made to the restrictions as recorded in Miscellaneous Book 34, Page 128, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made as if copied herein in full. The previous and last conveyance being that General Warranty Deed from Juanita Easson unto Larry Bruce Stephens, subject to a life estate for the life of the grantor, Juanita Easson, dated August 30, 2004, acknowledged August 30, 2004, and recorded May 16, 2005, Record Book 79, Page 534, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Juanita Easson is deceased. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1137 CIR DR, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556 CURRENT OWNER(S): Larry Bruce Stephens The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Substitute Trustee will only convey any interest he/she may have in the property at the time of sale. Property is sold “as is, where is” with no warranties or representations of any kind, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Progressive Savings Bank For every lien or claim of lien of the state identified above, please be advised notice required by § 67-1-1433 (b)(1) was timely given and that any sale of the property herein referenced will be subject to the right of the state to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1). All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES

OF TN, LLC

2970 Clairmont Road NE, Suite 280 Atlanta, Georgia 30329

770-234-9181

File No.: 7345.29917

Web Site: www.rcolegal.com

TS#: 7345.29917

FEI # 2013.05359

(8-30;9-6-13-3tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 16-19

JEFFREY S. ANDERSON, FRED LEE ANDERSON, RONALD D. ANDERSON,WILLIAM AND CHARLENE YOUNG,NICK ANDERSON, RONNIE ANDERSON,DONNA CROSS, ANGELA HAZEL BROWN,MARY PULLINS, and ODIS YOUNG

Petitioners

Vs.

JACK KEY, DOUG KEY, MINDY COMMISKEY, CHRISTY ANDERSON,JAMES YOUNG, OSCAR YOUNG’S HEIRS,BRIGHT YOUNG, LISA SAVAGE, RITA WRIGHT, PATRICIA NASH, NELSON YOUNG, ANGELA BRUCE, RUTH FISK, LORENE SUMMER, WINFRED YOUNG,KERRY WRIGHT, KENNY WRIGHT,DARLENE SMITH, JOHNNIE SMITH, DONALD F. SMITH, DONNIE NORRIS, DANNY NORRIS, RITA LOOPER, MITCHELL HUMAN, SHAWN GONEY,BECKY GONEY, KATRINA SHARP, BRANDY SHARP, DEWEY ANDERSON,DONALD ANDERSON, and TONY ANDERSON,

Respondents

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on June 7, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 30th day of September, 2017, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 1085 Old Sunbright Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 10½ miles southwardly from the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 South to the Old Wes Baldwin Road; thence eastwardly on said road one-fourth mile to the Bill Linder Road; thence southwardly on the Bill Linder Road approximately 160 feet to the point of beginning on a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the western right-of-way of said road, being north 20 degrees 59 minutes west 1307.3 feet north of the intersection with the Old Sunbright Road, the southeast corner of the Jeff Boles tract described in Deed Book G-8, Page 391, and the northeast corner of the parcel herein described; thence from the point of beginning with the western right-of-way of the Bill Linder Road, south 13 degrees 55 minutes 21 seconds east 97.78 feet; thence south 20 degrees 02 minutes 40 seconds east 325.34 feet; thence south 30 degrees 01 minute 39 seconds east 336.55 feet; thence south 23 degrees 01 minute 04 seconds east 176.35 feet to an iron pin (found) at the northeast corner of the Edward Human tract described in Book 30, Page 92; thence leaving the right-of-way and with the north line of Human, south 68 degrees 34 minutes 53 seconds west 112.26 feet to an iron pin (found), a corner of the Steven Wilson tract described in Book 235, Page 565; thence south 68 degrees 42 minutes 03 seconds west 569.00 feet to a set stone (found) at the northwest corner of Wilson; thence south 05 degrees 36 minutes 31 seconds west 411.08 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the northern right-of-way of Old Sunbright Road; thence with said right-of-way along a curve having a radius of 457.00 feet, a delta angle of 28 degrees 18 minutes 50 seconds, a chord bearing of north 83 degrees 05 minutes 34 seconds west, a chord length of 223.54 feet, and an arc length of 225.84 feet along the curve to a point; thence north 68 degrees 57 minutes 58 seconds west tangent to said curve, 111.71 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence north 68 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds west 174.40 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence north 68 degrees 56 minutes 09 seconds west 260.50 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey, the southeast corner of the lands of Paul Bramer described in Book 67, Page 378; thence leaving the right-of-way and with the east line of Bramer, north 02 degrees 18 minutes 34 seconds east 266.98 feet to an iron pin (found), a corner of the lands of William Young described in Deed Book P-6, Page 154; thence north 01 degree 55 minutes 56 seconds east 1213.18 feet to a point in the center of Westmoreland Branch, reference by a set stone on the north bank at 14.71 feet, a corner of Boles (G-8, 391); thence with the meanders of the branch, north 80 degrees 57 minutes 59 seconds east 45.27 feet; thence south 68 degrees 46 minutes 59 seconds east 81.45 feet; thence north 62 degrees 06 minutes 15 seconds east 73.10 feet; thence north 78 degrees 07 minutes 23 seconds east 56.57 feet; thence north 82 degrees 21 minutes 27 seconds east 66.97 feet; thence south 78 degrees 27 minutes 46 seconds east 57.53 feet; thence south 86 degrees 03 minutes 10 seconds east 58.66 feet; thence south 69 degrees 56 minutes 29 seconds east 57.53 feet; thence south 43 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds east 36.73 feet; thence south 77 degrees 46 minutes 35 seconds east 55.56 feet; thence north 34 degrees 27 minutes 44 seconds east 14.45 feet; thence south 45 degrees 04 minutes 09 seconds east 34.62 feet; thence south 27 degrees 16 minutes 36 seconds east 26.29 feet; thence north 72 degrees 24 minutes 02 seconds east 43.55 feet; thence south 38 degrees 36 minutes 17 seconds east 23.76 feet; thence south 58 degrees 13 minutes 15 seconds east 37.73 feet; thence south 78 degrees 04 minutes 14 seconds east 54.53 feet; thence north 43 degrees 31 minutes 33 seconds east 13.03 feet; thence south 52 degrees 18 minutes 25 seconds east 30.73 feet; thence south 67 degrees 08 minutes 45 seconds east 60.56 feet; thence north 24 degrees 46 minutes 38 seconds east 13.63 feet; thence south 47 degrees 21 minutes 20 seconds east 45.09 feet; thence south 53 degrees 22 minutes 06 seconds east 41.23 feet; thence north 69 degrees 01 minute 01 second east 29.91 feet; thence south 76 degrees 14 minutes 06 seconds east 53.50 feet to the point of beginning, containing 37.87 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, Timothy L. Goad, TRLS #1748, Drawing #5217-01, dated August 5, 2017.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Fred Young, et al to Guy Young and Bennie Young, recorded June 20, 1970, in Deed Book P-4, Page 451, and an Affidavit of Heirship recorded December 12, 2008, in Book 150, Page 614, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 120, Parcel 75.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 1st day of September, 2017.

MELANIE STEPP LANE

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8144

LINDA SMITH, CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(9-6-13-20-3tc)

Advertisement for Bids

Regional property management company is seeking bids for SNOW REMOVAL for the 2017-18 season and LAWN CARE SERVICES for the 2018 season. Evidence of proper insurance coverage is required. For more information, please email info@huntelderlyhousing.com or call Jeanna Hawkins at 276-628-5000 ext 200. Bids must be received no later than 4 pm, September 13, 2017.

(8-30;9-6-13-3tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

SCOTT BALDWIN and MICHAEL KHIM BALDWIN,

Petitioners

Vs.

KAREN RENEE BALDWIN GERARD, KEVIN BRIAN BALDWIN, and DOUGLAS LEE BALDWIN,

Respondents

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-09 LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on July 14, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 16th day of September, 2017, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 1205 Baldwin Gulf Road, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 South to the Martha Washington Road; thence westwardly on the Martha Washington Road approximately 2.1 miles to the Baldwin Gulf Road; thence northwardly on the Baldwin Gulf Road approximately 2,925 feet, and beginning at a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the base of a Foy Survey pvc post (found), in the western right-of-way of said road at the southeast corner of the Henry Gunter tract described in Deed Book C-8, Page 205; thence with said right-of-way, south 11 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds west 251.63 feet to an iron pin (found) on the north side of a common or shared driveway, the northeast corner of the Randall Lowe tract described in Book 41, Page 410; thence with the north line of Lowe, north 87 degrees 31 minutes 15 seconds west 278.65 feet to a 4” wood fence post (found); thence north 86 degrees 03 minutes 08 seconds west 481.14 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 03 degrees 20 minutes 49 seconds east 386.51 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 30 degrees 01 minute 27 seconds west 735.00 feet to a set stone (found) in the south line of the Elzie Baldwin tract described in Deed Book W-7, Page 155; thence south 88 degrees 50 minutes 09 seconds east 116.84 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 86 degrees 33 minutes 31 seconds east 371.66 feet to a Foy Survey pvc post (found); thence south 19 degrees 37 minutes 38 seconds east 105.71 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 48 degrees 02 minutes 13 seconds east 144.13 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 45 degrees 10 minutes 31 seconds east 264.35 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 02 degrees 36 minutes 53 seconds east 119.00 feet to a steel post (found), the northwest corner of Gunter (C-8, Page 205); thence with the line of Gunter, south 03 degrees 04 minutes 52 seconds east 275.83 feet to a utility pole (found); thence south 78 degrees 21 minutes 45 seconds east 182.40 feet to a pvc post (found); thence south 78 degrees 41 minutes 31 seconds east 139.48 feet to the point of beginning, containing 14.17 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, Timothy L. Goad, TRLS #1748, Drawing #6017-01, dated August 16, 2017.

The previous and last conveyance being the lands described in the deed from Monnie Baldwin to Morris Lee Baldwin, recorded July 22, 1998, in Deed Book A-8, Page 723, and the lands described in the deed from Elzie Baldwin to Morris L. Baldwin and wife, Betty Ann Baldwin, recorded March 14, 1962, in Deed Book D-4, Page 159, both being recorded in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 137, Part of Parcel 4.00

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 South to the Martha Washington Road; thence westwardly on the Martha Washington Road approximately 2.1 miles to the Baldwin Gulf Road; thence northwardly on the Baldwin Gulf Road approximately 2,475 feet and beginning on a steel post (found) on the east right-of-way of Baldwin Gulf Road in the north line of the Carl Garrett tract described in Book 158, Page 735, and the southwest corner of the parcel herein described; thence with said right-of-way along a curve having a radius of 240.00 feet, a delta angle of 40 degrees 28 minutes 21 seconds, a chord bearing of north 08 degrees 45 minutes 44 seconds west, a chord length of 166.03 feet, and an arc length of 169.53 feet along the curve to a point; thence north 11 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds east tangent to said curve 246.22 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey, a corner of the Lisa Hodges tract described in Book 197, Page 62; thence leaving the right-of-way, south 67 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds east 490.75 feet to a set stone (found), a corner of Hodges in the west line of the Bobby Ledbetter tract described in Deed Book K-4, Page 396; thence south 04 degrees 07 minutes 27 seconds west 214.50 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the northeast corner of Garrett (158, 735); thence north 89 degrees 57 minutes 41 seconds west 460.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.48 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, Timothy L. Goad, TRLS #1748, Drawing #6017-01, dated August 16, 2017.

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Emmet L. Baldwin and Clara E. Baldwin Threet to Morris L. Baldwin, recorded August 6, 1976, in Deed Book I-5, Page 340, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 137, Part of Parcel 4.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 21st day of August, 2017.

JOHN B. NISBET, III

DANIELS & NISBET

Attorneys for Petitioners

P.O. Box 13

Livingston, TN 38570

931-823-6177

LINDA SMITH

CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(8-23-30;9-6-3tc)

notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from TOMMY WIGGINS unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded May 13, 2014 in Record Book 226, Page 235 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated May 12, 2014, payable by Tommy Wiggins to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on September 14, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 171, Page 269, and commonly known as Lot 19 Sunshine Estates, containing 2.58 acres.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1023 Sunshine Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 44-B, Group A, Control Map 44-G, PARCEL 35.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(8-23-30;9-6-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided for in that certain Deed of Trust dated, April 12, 2016, of record in Book 253, Page 954, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, (“ROFC”) from John Kees Jr. (“Borrower”) to James P. Romer (“Trustee”) securing the indebtedness therein described, which indebtedness is now due and unpaid, and has been declared in default by the lawful owner and holder thereof; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, DOUGLAS R. JOHNSON, Successor Trustee, having been appointed Successor Trustee of record in Book 273, Page 836, said Register’s Office; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas R. Johnson, Successor Trustee, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, having been requested by First Volunteer Bank, the owner and holder of said indebtedness so to do, and by virtue of the authority and power vested in me by said Deed of Trust will, on September 29, 2017 at 11:45 a.m., at the front door of 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, outside of the Register of Deed’s Office, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser), free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, elective share, and all other exemptions of Borrower of every kind, all of which have been expressly waived by Borrower, the following-described properties located in the Fentress County, Tennessee:

These properties are commonly known as: 1046 Tanglewood Drive, Jamestown, TN Map & Parcel: 036 016.00. Subject to those instruments or matters set out in the Deed of Trust mentioned in the first paragraph.

The source of Borrower’s interest is found in Deed recorded in Book 252, Page 579, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This sale is subject to liens, easements, encumbrances, property taxes, rights of redemption of taxing entities and other matters which are prior in right to the lien of the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Notice of the Trustee’s foreclosure sale has been provided to all interested parties.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to rescind the sale.

In the event the highest bidder does not honor the highest bid, the next highest bidder at the next highest bid will be deemed the successful bidder.

Douglas R. Johnson

Successor Trustee

Post Office Box 2188

Chattanooga, TN 37409

(9-6-13-20-3tc)

Request For Proposals

Fentress County Ambulance Roofing Project

Fentress County, TN Government

Notice To Respondents

Project Proposals can be obtained between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Wednesday September 6th, 2017 at the Fentress County Executive’s office located in the Courthouse at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

SEALED responses to the request must be hand delivered or mailed to the Fentress County Executive’s Office, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, P.O. Box 1128 Jamestown, TN 38556 on or before September 15th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at which time the RFP’s will be opened for consideration. PROPOSALS SUBMITTED AFTER 11:00 A.M. CDST ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. All proposals shall be submitted including one (1) marked original, signed in blue ink and one (1) duplicate copy. Proposals should be clearly marked with the RFP Description “Ambulance Roofing Project”.

The Fentress County, TN Government reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive any and/or all technicalities and to accept any proposal or part thereof which, in the opinion of the Fentress County Government, is the most advantageous or to cancel this request for proposals with one weeks’ notice in the local newspaper. In cases of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating prices in the proposals, the Fentress County Government reserves the right to consider the most advantageous proposal thereof or to reject the proposal.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined and obtained at the Fentress County Executive’s Office.

Fentress County does not discriminate and no person shall be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of or otherwise subjected to discrimination in the performance of a lease pursuant to this RFP or in the employment practices of Fentress County in relation to this lease, on the grounds of handicap, disability, age, race, color, sex, national origin, or any other classification protected by Federal, Tennessee constitutional or statutory law. The successful proposer shall post Notice of non-discrimination in conspicuous places in and on the property upon award.

The Proposer will comply with the laws of the State of Tennessee, and of the United States, Title VI of the Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Federal Education Amendments Act of 1972, the Equal Opportunity Employment Act and the regulations thereof, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the regulations thereof. In addition, no amount or gift shall be paid directly or indirectly to any employee, official or other Fentress County personnel in connection with this RFP.

(9-6-13-2tc)