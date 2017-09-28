Legal Notices For The Week Of September 27, 2017

September 28, 2017

notice

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-41

Estate of Ernest Wayne Lain, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of Ernest Wayne Lain, deceased, who died the 21st day August, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 20th day of September, 2017.

Lorene Weaver

Administrator

Estate of Ernest Wayne Lain

1030 Allardt Highway

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 13, 2017 at 12:00PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Charles Weber and Luella Weber, to Lenders First Choice, TN, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of Indymac Bank, F.S.B. on July 30, 2007 at Book 126, Page 703, Instrument No. 07003760; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: CIT Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOTS, TRACTS, OR PARCELS OF LAND, TO-WIT:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND IN THE TOWN OF ALLARDT AND LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 5.3 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE AT JAMESTOWN, VIA TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 52, AND BEGINNING MORE PARTICULARLY AT THE NORTHWESTERMMOST CORNER OF THE JUNCTION OF GUM SPRING ROAD WITH TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 52 WHICH IS THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HILDA EASLEY PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK U-2, PAGE 15, THE SAME BEING AN IRON IN THE NORTH SIDE OF HIGHWAY 52 AND THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE GUM SPRING ROAD;

THENCE WITH HIGHWAY 52, NORTH 84 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST 201.25 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE BEATY TRACT;

THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF THE SAME NORTH 05 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 287.90 FEET TO AN IRON ROD;

THENCE, SEVERING THE PROPERTY OF THE GRANTORS, SOUTH 84 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST PASSING AN IRON ROD AT 119.04 FEET, IN ALL 201.24 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF GUM SPRING ROAD;

THENCE WITH THE SAME SOUTH OS DEGREES 50 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 287.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.33 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SURVEYED BY ANDY POTTER, TENNESSEE REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR #1334 ON 8/3/87.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 086 047.00; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK Z7, PAGE 22 (RECORDED 01/09/98) Street Address: 2209 Michigan Ave, Allardt, Tennessee 38504

Parcel Number: 086 04700 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Heirs of Luella Weber

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2209 Michigan Ave, Allardt, Tennessee 38504, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; All parties claiming by, through or under Luella Weber; LVNV Funding LLC as assignee of Sears c/o Buffaloe & Associates.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Charles Weber and Luella Weber, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 17-112816

Public Invited to Fentress County & City of Jamestown’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan Public Open House Tuesday, Oct. 3rd

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — People who enjoy the parks and recreation opportunities in Fentress County and the City of Jamestown, including property owners, business owners, community leaders, interested citizens and the general public are invited to come to a Public Open House to review and provide input on existing and future park opportunities.

The Public Open House is Tuesday, October 3rd, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse. The Open House format will be as follows: 4:00pm to 4:45pm A presentation on project process & goals, existing analysis & assessment along with community comparison using NRPA Standards, 4:45pm to 6:00pm A public input and visioning session where attendees will work together in small groups at tables with planning professionals to discuss ideas, wants and needs for future parks & recreation facilities in Jamestown and Fentress County. Work from the visioning session will be included in the formulation of the study’s results and deliverables.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of Fentress County applying for Local Park and Recreation Funds through Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the County Executive’s Office at 931-879-7713.

J. Michael Cross

County Executive

(9-20-27-2tc)