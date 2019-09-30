Legal Notices For The Week Of September 25, 2019

September 30, 2019

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 29, 2016, executed by JUDY S. FELL, ERNEST E STEWART, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded August 11, 2016, in Deed Book 258, Page 419-435 at Instrument Number 16002115; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND SITUATED APPROXIMATELY 2 44/100 MILES SOUTHEASTWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, BY WAY OF TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 ABOUT 2.41 MILES TO THE TOM PRICE ROAD; THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY THROUGH THE BUELL TRACT AND ALONG THE TOM PRICE ROAD 1600 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A ROAD WAY ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE TOM PRICE ROAD, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF ALDERMAN; THENCE WITH THE TOM PRICE ROAD, SOUTH 62 DEG. 42 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 12 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT HERETOFORE CONVEYED BY FORMER GRANTORS TO IPOCK (NOW OWNED BY DUNCAN); THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID TRACT, NORTH 21 DEG, 42 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 89.0 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF DUNCAN, SOUTH 70 DEG.24 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 146.03 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A 0.411 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO FORMER GRANTORS BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Y-5, PAGE 520; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID TRACT, NORTH 17 DEG. 19 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST 127.09 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAME; THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID TRACT, SOUTH 71 05 MINUTES DEGREES 24 MINUTES WEST 111.68 FEET TO A STEEL POST AT A FENCE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF WRIGHT AND RUNNING WITH OR NEAR A FENCE, NORTH 05 DEG. 05 MINUTES 38 SECONDS EAST 277.61 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AND CONTINUING NORTH 05 DEG. 48 52 SECONDS EAST 171.12 FEET TO A STONE AT A FENCE CORNER, COMMON WITH THE ARNOLD WRIGHT PROPERTY, THE SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A 0.38 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO FORMER GRANTORS BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK B-6, PAGE 563; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF WRIGHT, SOUTH 85 DEG. 23 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 93.96 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A FENCE CORNER, THE SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HOWARD RAY CRAVENS PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF CRAVENS, SOUTH 04 DEG.07 MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST 152.54 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT CRAVENS MINUTES SOUTHEAST CORNER; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF CRAVENS, NORTH 85 DEG. 03 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 76.74 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF GREGORY RAINS; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAME, SOUTH 05 DEG. 17 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 22.25 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AND CONTINUING WITH SAID WEST LINE, SOUTH 05 DEG. 17 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 163.07 FEET (REFERRED TO IN PRIOR DEEDS AS SOUTH 05 DEG 17 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 163.07 FEET) TO AN IRON ROD AND STONE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF RAINS AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF ALDERMAN; THENCE WITH THE ALDERMAN LINE, SOUTH 20 DEG. 47 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 238.0 FEET TO THE TOM PRICE ROAD, THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND CONTAINING 2.1 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.EXCLUDING, HOWEVER, FROM THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT: BEGINNING ON AN IRON ROD LOCATED SOUTH 05 DEG. 17 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 22,25 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF GREGORY RAINS AS DESCRIBED IN THE FOREGOING DESCRIPTION; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF RAINS, SOUTH 05 DEG. 17 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 163.07 FEET TO AN IRON ROAD AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF RAINS ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY LEADING THROUGH THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE WITH THE EAST AND SOUTH SIDE OF SAID ROAD, NORTH 20 DEG. 49 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST 122.88 FEET, NORTH 01 DEG. 29 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 28.67 FEET, NORTH 43 DEG. 38 MINUTES 22 SECONDS EAST 19.45 FEET; AND NORTH 75 DEG. 51 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 16.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.07 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND CONTAINING AFTER SAID EXCLUSION, 2.03 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.Parcel ID: 075 004.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 105 TOM PRICE CT, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JUDY S. FELL, ERNEST E STEWART

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SALE OF VEHICLES

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicle’s and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. CST. Vehicles are described as follows:

2007 International Semi 9400I (Blue) VIN# 2HSCNAPR47C467182

2010 Ford F150 (Red)

VIN# 1FTEX1C82AFA93028

2008 Chevy Silverado (Grey)

VIN# 2GCEK133481189036

1999 Ford F150 (Green)

VIN# 1FTRX18W8XNA06384

1994 Chevy Pickup (Maroon)

VIN# 2GCEC19K2R1111724

2003 Ford Taurus (Tan)

VIN# 1FAFP53U73A124384

2003 Nissan Maxima (Grey)

VIN# JN1DA31DX3T516809

**NO BUYERS PERMIUM**

Any announcements made day of sale supersedes any and all advertisements. All sales are final. Any buyer with the winning bid, buyer is responsible to purchase vehicle and remove the vehicle the following Monday or Tuesday at the Union Bank office in Jamestown.

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on January 22, 2009, by FREDDIE DUNCAN. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 152, Page 586 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2009 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP019377TN.

Sale Date and Location: October 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book WDA7, Page 9, and commonly known as 1101 Franklin Loop, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553.

Property Address: 1101 Franklin Loop, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553.

Tax Map Identification No.: 139-002.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: None known.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 13th day of September, 2019.

Anthony R. Steele, Trustee

Winchester, Sellers,

Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 7, 2013, executed by DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAU, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded September 9, 2013, in Deed Book 217, Page 677-686 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PART OF ENTRY NO. 509, GRANT NO. 6411, KNOWN AS THE LOOMIS LANDS, AND BEING A PART OF THE LANDS CONVEYED BY AUBREY OWENS TO THOMAS LOWE, BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK L-4, PAGE 395, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE IN THE NORTH LINE OF THE COOK TRACT AT A POINT NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST 388 FEET FROM THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE IKE RICH ROAD, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST WITH SAID COOK LINE ABOUT 700 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID COOK TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 85-1/2 DEGREES EAST ABOUT 950 FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE OLD PILE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES EAST WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID LAST MENTIONED ROADWAY 170 FEET TO A SET STONE; THENCE SOUTH 69 DEGREES WEST 516 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 6 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. EXCEPTING, HOWEVER FROM THIS CONVEYANCE, ALL THE COAL OIL AND GAS IN, ON AND UNDER THE ABOVE DESCRIBED BOUNDARY OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO ENTER, DRILL, MINE, TAKE AND REMOVE THE SAME, IN ACCORD WITH THE TERMS OF THE RESERVATION THEREOF MADE BY PRIOR OWNERS.Parcel ID: 033 01900 000000PROPERTY

ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1352 PEARL HINDS RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAU

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, ANNE BECKETTThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 23, 2013, executed by MICHAEL H. LOWE, NERISSA R. LOWE, conveying certain real property therein described to CAMERON & YOUNG, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded August 29, 2013, in Deed Book 217, Page 303 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE CITY OF JAMESTOWN, FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT ONE-HALF MILE SOUTHEAST OF THE JAMESTOWN COURTHOUSE AND BEGINNING AT A SET STONE CORNER ON THE EAST SIDE OF STEWART STREET IN THE CLYDE LINDER NORTH LINE; THENCE SOUTH 85 EAST 190 FEET WITH LINDER`S LINE TO A STEEL STAKE, HOLT`S SOUTHWEST CORNER; THENCE NORTHWARDLY WITH HOLT`S LINE 332 FEET TO A BRANCH; THENCE WESTWARDLY WITH SAID BRANCH 62 FEET TO STEWART STREET; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY WITH STEWART STREET 300 FEET TO THE BEGINNING.EXCLUDED, HOWEVER, FROM THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IS THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THAT RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT FROM DAVID GOODING AND TONYA GOODING, HIS WIFE, UNTO THE CITY OF JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, DATED JUNE 25, 1988, ACKNOWLEDGED JUNE 25, 1988, AND RECORDED AUGUST 29, 1988 IN DEED BOOK Q-6, PAGE 602 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 01000000362

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 310 STEWART ST, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHAEL H. LOWE, NERISSA R. LOWE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

Fentress COunty Notice ps3526 Page 1 REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ALDERMAN SEAT-1