Legal Notices For The Week Of September 19, 2018

The Joint Economic and Community Development Executive Board will meet on Friday, September 21st at 1:00 p.m. in the small courtroom. Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

The Fentress County Audit Committee will meet on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD Room (RM 201), located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SxALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided for in that certain (1) Deed of Trust from Larry M. Hale to Marty Maynord, Trustee for the benefit of American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands registered September 29, 2011, of record in Record Book 191, Page 472, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and (2) a certain Deed of Trust from Larry M. Hale to Marty Maynord, Trustee for the benefit of American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands registered October 7, 2014, of record in Record Book 232, Page 69, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (hereafter collectively “Deed of Trust”) from or executed by Larry M. Hale (”Borrower”) to Marty Maynord, Trustee, securing the indebtedness therein described, which indebtedness is now due and unpaid, and has been declared in default by American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, the lawful owner and holder thereof; and,

The undersigned, William D. Birdwell, Esq., Trustee, having been appointed through Appointment of Successor Trustee, recorded in Book 289 , Page 652, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee;

NOW, WHEREFORE, I, William D. Birdwell, Esq., Trustee, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, having been requested by American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, the owner and holder of said indebtedness so to do, and by virtue of the authority and power vested in me by said Deed of Trust will, on September 28, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., at the Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, in Jamestown, County of Fentress, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser), free from the statutory right of redemption, homestead, curtsey and dower, appraisement, and the marshalling of liens and assets relating to the property , all of which have been expressly waived by Borrower in said Deed of Trust, the following-described property located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, which, pursuant to TCA 35-5-104(2) has a Concise Description as described in the complete legal description of the property contained in Deed of Trust recorded in Record Book 191, Page 472, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and Deed of Trust recorded in Record Book 232, Page 69, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, which is the previous and last conveyance of the property, and Common Description of 25 Holden Hollow Road, or Holden Hollow Road, Fentress County, Tennessee, and Map 032; Group____; Ctrl Map 032, and Parcel 002.15, as assessed by the Assessor of Property, Fentress County, Tennessee.

This property is not encumbered by liens or claims of lien filed by the United States Internal Revenue Service in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee;

This property is not encumbered by liens or claims of lien filed by the State of Tennessee, Tax Enforcement Division, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee;

This sale is being sold subject to any liens, easements, encumbrances, property taxes, rights of redemption of taxing entities and other matters which are prior in right to the lien of the aforesaid Deed of Trust.

Interested Parties; TCA 35-5-104(a)(1) and (d): Larry Hale 1227 Dry Hollow Road, Monterey, TN 38574, American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, Attn: Marty Maynord PO Box 40, Livingston, TN 38570.

Pursuant to TCA 35-5-101(e), a copy of the above notice, as required in TCA 35-5-104, was served upon the above referenced Debtor(s) and Interested Parties, by lodging same with the US Mail Certified Mail, Return Receipt Requested, postage prepaid, for delivery to the addresses indicated on or before the first date of publication.

Pursuant to the Service Members Civil Relief Act of 2003, confirmation was obtained on August 16, 2018, that there is no information in the Department of Defense data center that indicates Larry M. Hale is currently on active military duty.

Dates of Publication; TCA 35-5-101(a)(b): The Fentress Courier newspaper, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, the county where the land is located and the sale is to be made, which shall be published in the newspaper on the following dates: September 5, 2018, February 12, 2018, and February 19, 2018.

William D. Birdwell, Esq.

Successor Trustee

457 East Broad Street

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 9, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, At the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DONALD H BEATY, to Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Trustee, on June 9, 2010, at Record Book 174, Page 602-611 as Instrument No. 10001756 in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and about .8 mile Westward from the Courthouse in Jamestown in the Western suburbs of the Town of Jamestown, on the Old County Road leading from Jamestown to Boatland, known as the Coal Ridge Road and now sometimes referred to as Goosetown Road, and beginning at a set stone on the Goosetown Road near a driveway where Nina Reynolds now lives, running North 9 degrees West 126 feet to a set stone; thence North 75 1/2 degrees East 172 feet to a set stone in the Mack Cobb line; thence South 7 1/2 degrees West 150 feet to the Goosetown Road; and thence South 82 degrees West 164 feet to the beginning, containing Once-Half acre, more or less.

Being the same property or a portion of the same property conveyed to Donald H Beaty by Instrument dated October 08, 1991 from Elsie B Voiles filed on October 10, 1991 in Book B7 at Page 415 in the Fentress County records.

Commonly known as: 1024 Gouldstown Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

Parcel Number: 063009.00

Tax ID: 063009.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: DONALD H BEATY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1024 Gouldstown Rd, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST VOLUNTEER BANK AND FARMERS HOME ADMINISTRATION, TENNESSEE STATE OFFICE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000746-670-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Glen H. Evans And Lucreatia Evans, Wife executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Johnny V. Crow, Trustee(s), which was dated December 10, 1987 and recorded on December 10, 1987 in Book TDF5, Page 132, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 23, 2018, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and roughly 6.72 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U. S. Highway 127 North about two miles; thence northeastwardly along Pickett State Park Road (Tennessee State Highway 154) roughly 4.43 miles to the Louvain Road; thence southwardly about 29/100 of a mile with Louvain Road to the intersection of Copley Graveyard Road with the south margin of said Louvain Road and beginning on a steel pin on the west margin of said Copley Graveyard Road at the intersection with the Louvain Road; thence with Louvain Road north 72 degrees 46 minutes west 136.99 feet to a set stone on the south margin of said Louvain Road, the northeast corner of the Paul Chambers, Jr. and wife, Margaret Stephens Chambers, tract; thence south 15 degrees 56 minutes west 164.25 feet; thence south 14 degrees 58 minutes west 94.13 feet to a steel pin and oak tree on the north margin of Red Brannon Road; thence with the north margin of Fred Brannon Road north 77 degrees 48 minutes east 76.8 feet; north 62 degrees 29 minutes east 77.3 feet; north 76 degrees 23 minutes east 66.6 feet; north 31 degrees 38 minutes east 28.85 feet to the intersection of the north margin of Red Brannon Road with the west margin of Copley Graveyard Road; thence with Copley Graveyard Road north 11 degrees 19 minutes west 118.4 feet to the beginning corner, containing 78/100 of an acre, more or less, and being a portion of the tract of land conveyed from J. R. Wright and wife, Frona Wright, to Hulet Stephens by deed dated May 11, 1946 and recorded in Deed Book L-3, Page 344 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and as corrected by the Judgment in the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee as recorded in Deed Book Q-5, Page 362 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This being the same land conveyed to Gary Rich by deed from Gary D. Norris and wife, Dale L. Norris, dated the 3rd day of July, 1986, and recorded in Book J-6, Page 728 of the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed in that Warranty Deed from Gary Rich unto the United States of America, dated October 15, 1987, acknowledged October 15, 1987, and recorded October 19, 1987 in Deed Book N-6, Page 571 of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being that Quitclaim Deed from the United States of America unto Glen H. Evans and wife, Lucreatia Evans, dated 11-23-87, and recorded December 10, 1987 in Deed Book D-6, Page 126 of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 044 04001 000

Address/Description: 1124 Louvaine Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Lucreatia Phyllis Evans.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08438 FC01

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-50

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Lonnie Ernest Hull, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Lonnie Ernest Hull, deceased, who died the 7th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 10th day of September, 2018.

Terrence James Hull

Co-Administrator, CTA

Estate of Lonnie Ernest Hull

12467 Turnberry Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32225

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-40

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Carol Rae Pearson, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Carol Rae Pearson, deceased, who died the 30th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 12th day of September, 2018.

Michael H. Pearson

Administrator

Estate of Carol Rae Pearson

112 Volunteer Road

Monterey, TN 38574

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

