Legal Notices For The Week Of September 13, 2017

September 13, 2017

notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a work session Monday, September 18th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public.

(9-13-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in regular session Monday, September 18th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(9-13-1tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, September 15th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(9-13-1tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by a Deed of Trust dated 09/23/10, by Larry Stevens, a single person to William J. Campbell, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Anchor Mortgage Associates, Inc., its successors and assigns and appearing of record in Register’s Office of FENTRESS County, Tennessee, in Book 178, Page 107, and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and WHEREAS, Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), as the holder of the Note for which debt is owed, (“Note Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Priority Trustee Services of TN, LLC, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of FENTRESS County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Note Holder, and that the undersigned, Priority Trustee Services of TN, LLC, Substitute Trustee, or its duly appointed attorneys or agents, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 28, 2017, commencing at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified check only. The wiring of funds will not be accepted. The conducting of the sale will be handled by Auction.com. More information concerning their policies and procedures on bidding at the Foreclosure Sale can be found on their website Auction.com. The following described property situated in FENTRESS County, Tennessee, to wit: Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, beginning 441 feet from the Allardt-Tinchtown Road at the intersection of Whitehead Drive and Circle Drive; thence North 87 degrees, West 180 feet to a steel stake; thence South 8 degrees, 12 minutes East 300 feet to a steel stake; thence South 87 degrees, East 180 feet to a steel stake at Circle Drive; thence North 8 degrees, 12 minutes West 300 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.24 acres, more or less. Subject to mineral reservations made in prior deeds. Reference is hereby made to the restrictions as recorded in Miscellaneous Book 34, Page 128, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made as if copied herein in full. The previous and last conveyance being that General Warranty Deed from Juanita Easson unto Larry Bruce Stephens, subject to a life estate for the life of the grantor, Juanita Easson, dated August 30, 2004, acknowledged August 30, 2004, and recorded May 16, 2005, Record Book 79, Page 534, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Juanita Easson is deceased. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1137 CIR DR, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556 CURRENT OWNER(S): Larry Bruce Stephens The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Substitute Trustee will only convey any interest he/she may have in the property at the time of sale. Property is sold “as is, where is” with no warranties or representations of any kind, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Progressive Savings Bank For every lien or claim of lien of the state identified above, please be advised notice required by § 67-1-1433 (b)(1) was timely given and that any sale of the property herein referenced will be subject to the right of the state to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1). All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES

OF TN, LLC

2970 Clairmont Road NE, Suite 280 Atlanta, Georgia 30329

770-234-9181

File No.: 7345.29917

Web Site: www.rcolegal.com

TS#: 7345.29917

FEI # 2013.05359

(8-30;9-6-13-3tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 16-19

JEFFREY S. ANDERSON, FRED LEE ANDERSON, RONALD D. ANDERSON,WILLIAM AND CHARLENE YOUNG,NICK ANDERSON, RONNIE ANDERSON,DONNA CROSS, ANGELA HAZEL BROWN,MARY PULLINS, and ODIS YOUNG

Petitioners

Vs.

JACK KEY, DOUG KEY, MINDY COMMISKEY, CHRISTY ANDERSON,JAMES YOUNG, OSCAR YOUNG’S HEIRS,BRIGHT YOUNG, LISA SAVAGE, RITA WRIGHT, PATRICIA NASH, NELSON YOUNG, ANGELA BRUCE, RUTH FISK, LORENE SUMMER, WINFRED YOUNG,KERRY WRIGHT, KENNY WRIGHT,DARLENE SMITH, JOHNNIE SMITH, DONALD F. SMITH, DONNIE NORRIS, DANNY NORRIS, RITA LOOPER, MITCHELL HUMAN, SHAWN GONEY,BECKY GONEY, KATRINA SHARP, BRANDY SHARP, DEWEY ANDERSON,DONALD ANDERSON, and TONY ANDERSON,

Respondents

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on June 7, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 30th day of September, 2017, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 1085 Old Sunbright Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 10½ miles southwardly from the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 South to the Old Wes Baldwin Road; thence eastwardly on said road one-fourth mile to the Bill Linder Road; thence southwardly on the Bill Linder Road approximately 160 feet to the point of beginning on a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the western right-of-way of said road, being north 20 degrees 59 minutes west 1307.3 feet north of the intersection with the Old Sunbright Road, the southeast corner of the Jeff Boles tract described in Deed Book G-8, Page 391, and the northeast corner of the parcel herein described; thence from the point of beginning with the western right-of-way of the Bill Linder Road, south 13 degrees 55 minutes 21 seconds east 97.78 feet; thence south 20 degrees 02 minutes 40 seconds east 325.34 feet; thence south 30 degrees 01 minute 39 seconds east 336.55 feet; thence south 23 degrees 01 minute 04 seconds east 176.35 feet to an iron pin (found) at the northeast corner of the Edward Human tract described in Book 30, Page 92; thence leaving the right-of-way and with the north line of Human, south 68 degrees 34 minutes 53 seconds west 112.26 feet to an iron pin (found), a corner of the Steven Wilson tract described in Book 235, Page 565; thence south 68 degrees 42 minutes 03 seconds west 569.00 feet to a set stone (found) at the northwest corner of Wilson; thence south 05 degrees 36 minutes 31 seconds west 411.08 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the northern right-of-way of Old Sunbright Road; thence with said right-of-way along a curve having a radius of 457.00 feet, a delta angle of 28 degrees 18 minutes 50 seconds, a chord bearing of north 83 degrees 05 minutes 34 seconds west, a chord length of 223.54 feet, and an arc length of 225.84 feet along the curve to a point; thence north 68 degrees 57 minutes 58 seconds west tangent to said curve, 111.71 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence north 68 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds west 174.40 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence north 68 degrees 56 minutes 09 seconds west 260.50 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey, the southeast corner of the lands of Paul Bramer described in Book 67, Page 378; thence leaving the right-of-way and with the east line of Bramer, north 02 degrees 18 minutes 34 seconds east 266.98 feet to an iron pin (found), a corner of the lands of William Young described in Deed Book P-6, Page 154; thence north 01 degree 55 minutes 56 seconds east 1213.18 feet to a point in the center of Westmoreland Branch, reference by a set stone on the north bank at 14.71 feet, a corner of Boles (G-8, 391); thence with the meanders of the branch, north 80 degrees 57 minutes 59 seconds east 45.27 feet; thence south 68 degrees 46 minutes 59 seconds east 81.45 feet; thence north 62 degrees 06 minutes 15 seconds east 73.10 feet; thence north 78 degrees 07 minutes 23 seconds east 56.57 feet; thence north 82 degrees 21 minutes 27 seconds east 66.97 feet; thence south 78 degrees 27 minutes 46 seconds east 57.53 feet; thence south 86 degrees 03 minutes 10 seconds east 58.66 feet; thence south 69 degrees 56 minutes 29 seconds east 57.53 feet; thence south 43 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds east 36.73 feet; thence south 77 degrees 46 minutes 35 seconds east 55.56 feet; thence north 34 degrees 27 minutes 44 seconds east 14.45 feet; thence south 45 degrees 04 minutes 09 seconds east 34.62 feet; thence south 27 degrees 16 minutes 36 seconds east 26.29 feet; thence north 72 degrees 24 minutes 02 seconds east 43.55 feet; thence south 38 degrees 36 minutes 17 seconds east 23.76 feet; thence south 58 degrees 13 minutes 15 seconds east 37.73 feet; thence south 78 degrees 04 minutes 14 seconds east 54.53 feet; thence north 43 degrees 31 minutes 33 seconds east 13.03 feet; thence south 52 degrees 18 minutes 25 seconds east 30.73 feet; thence south 67 degrees 08 minutes 45 seconds east 60.56 feet; thence north 24 degrees 46 minutes 38 seconds east 13.63 feet; thence south 47 degrees 21 minutes 20 seconds east 45.09 feet; thence south 53 degrees 22 minutes 06 seconds east 41.23 feet; thence north 69 degrees 01 minute 01 second east 29.91 feet; thence south 76 degrees 14 minutes 06 seconds east 53.50 feet to the point of beginning, containing 37.87 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, Timothy L. Goad, TRLS #1748, Drawing #5217-01, dated August 5, 2017.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Fred Young, et al to Guy Young and Bennie Young, recorded June 20, 1970, in Deed Book P-4, Page 451, and an Affidavit of Heirship recorded December 12, 2008, in Book 150, Page 614, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 120, Parcel 75.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 1st day of September, 2017.

MELANIE STEPP LANE

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8144

LINDA SMITH, CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(9-6-13-20-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-39

Estate of Jimmy Norris, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of Jimmy Norris, deceased, who died the 27th day July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 6th day of September, 2017.

Regina Kay Norris Koger

Executrix

Estate of Jimmy Norris

P.O. Box 1524

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(9-13-20-2tp)

Advertisement for Bids

Regional property management company is seeking bids for SNOW REMOVAL for the 2017-18 season and LAWN CARE SERVICES for the 2018 season. Evidence of proper insurance coverage is required. For more information, please email info@huntelderlyhousing.com or call Jeanna Hawkins at 276-628-5000 ext 200. Bids must be received no later than 4 pm, September 13, 2017.

(8-30;9-6-13-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided for in that certain Deed of Trust dated, April 12, 2016, of record in Book 253, Page 954, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, (“ROFC”) from John Kees Jr. (“Borrower”) to James P. Romer (“Trustee”) securing the indebtedness therein described, which indebtedness is now due and unpaid, and has been declared in default by the lawful owner and holder thereof; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, DOUGLAS R. JOHNSON, Successor Trustee, having been appointed Successor Trustee of record in Book 273, Page 836, said Register’s Office; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas R. Johnson, Successor Trustee, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, having been requested by First Volunteer Bank, the owner and holder of said indebtedness so to do, and by virtue of the authority and power vested in me by said Deed of Trust will, on September 29, 2017 at 11:45 a.m., at the front door of 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, outside of the Register of Deed’s Office, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser), free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, elective share, and all other exemptions of Borrower of every kind, all of which have been expressly waived by Borrower, the following-described properties located in the Fentress County, Tennessee:

These properties are commonly known as: 1046 Tanglewood Drive, Jamestown, TN Map & Parcel: 036 016.00. Subject to those instruments or matters set out in the Deed of Trust mentioned in the first paragraph.

The source of Borrower’s interest is found in Deed recorded in Book 252, Page 579, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This sale is subject to liens, easements, encumbrances, property taxes, rights of redemption of taxing entities and other matters which are prior in right to the lien of the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Notice of the Trustee’s foreclosure sale has been provided to all interested parties.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to rescind the sale.

In the event the highest bidder does not honor the highest bid, the next highest bidder at the next highest bid will be deemed the successful bidder.

Douglas R. Johnson

Successor Trustee

Post Office Box 2188

Chattanooga, TN 37409

(9-6-13-20-3tc)

Request For Proposals

Fentress County Ambulance Roofing Project

Fentress County, TN Government

Notice To Respondents

Project Proposals can be obtained between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Wednesday September 6th, 2017 at the Fentress County Executive’s office located in the Courthouse at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

SEALED responses to the request must be hand delivered or mailed to the Fentress County Executive’s Office, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, P.O. Box 1128 Jamestown, TN 38556 on or before September 15th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at which time the RFP’s will be opened for consideration. PROPOSALS SUBMITTED AFTER 11:00 A.M. CDST ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. All proposals shall be submitted including one (1) marked original, signed in blue ink and one (1) duplicate copy. Proposals should be clearly marked with the RFP Description “Ambulance Roofing Project”.

The Fentress County, TN Government reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive any and/or all technicalities and to accept any proposal or part thereof which, in the opinion of the Fentress County Government, is the most advantageous or to cancel this request for proposals with one weeks’ notice in the local newspaper. In cases of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating prices in the proposals, the Fentress County Government reserves the right to consider the most advantageous proposal thereof or to reject the proposal.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined and obtained at the Fentress County Executive’s Office.

Fentress County does not discriminate and no person shall be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of or otherwise subjected to discrimination in the performance of a lease pursuant to this RFP or in the employment practices of Fentress County in relation to this lease, on the grounds of handicap, disability, age, race, color, sex, national origin, or any other classification protected by Federal, Tennessee constitutional or statutory law. The successful proposer shall post Notice of non-discrimination in conspicuous places in and on the property upon award.

The Proposer will comply with the laws of the State of Tennessee, and of the United States, Title VI of the Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Federal Education Amendments Act of 1972, the Equal Opportunity Employment Act and the regulations thereof, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the regulations thereof. In addition, no amount or gift shall be paid directly or indirectly to any employee, official or other Fentress County personnel in connection with this RFP.

(9-6-13-2tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 13, 2017 at 12:00PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Charles Weber and Luella Weber, to Lenders First Choice, TN, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of Indymac Bank, F.S.B. on July 30, 2007 at Book 126, Page 703, Instrument No. 07003760; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: CIT Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOTS, TRACTS, OR PARCELS OF LAND, TO-WIT:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND IN THE TOWN OF ALLARDT AND LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 5.3 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE AT JAMESTOWN, VIA TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 52, AND BEGINNING MORE PARTICULARLY AT THE NORTHWESTERMMOST CORNER OF THE JUNCTION OF GUM SPRING ROAD WITH TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 52 WHICH IS THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HILDA EASLEY PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK U-2, PAGE 15, THE SAME BEING AN IRON IN THE NORTH SIDE OF HIGHWAY 52 AND THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE GUM SPRING ROAD;

THENCE WITH HIGHWAY 52, NORTH 84 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST 201.25 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE BEATY TRACT;

THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF THE SAME NORTH 05 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 287.90 FEET TO AN IRON ROD;

THENCE, SEVERING THE PROPERTY OF THE GRANTORS, SOUTH 84 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST PASSING AN IRON ROD AT 119.04 FEET, IN ALL 201.24 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF GUM SPRING ROAD;

THENCE WITH THE SAME SOUTH OS DEGREES 50 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 287.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.33 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SURVEYED BY ANDY POTTER, TENNESSEE REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR #1334 ON 8/3/87.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 086 047.00; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK Z7, PAGE 22 (RECORDED 01/09/98) Street Address: 2209 Michigan Ave, Allardt, Tennessee 38504

Parcel Number: 086 04700 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Heirs of Luella Weber

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2209 Michigan Ave, Allardt, Tennessee 38504, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; All parties claiming by, through or under Luella Weber; LVNV Funding LLC as assignee of Sears c/o Buffaloe & Associates.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Charles Weber and Luella Weber, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 17-112816

(9-13-20-27-3tc)

notice

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of April Wood leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against April Wood failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A20 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A20.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Charity Whaley leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Charity Whaley for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D164 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D164.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of William Jones leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against William Jones for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D157 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D157.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Nancy Barbaria leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Nancy Barbaria for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D139 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D139.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Virgil David Maggard leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Virgil David Maggard for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C132 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C132.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Belinda Reagan leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Belinda Reagan for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C128 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C128.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Michael Kirkendoll leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Michael Kirkendoll for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B76 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B76.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Tobin Dalton leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tobin Dalton for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B64 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B64

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Cheryl Huff leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Cheryl Huff for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A33 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A33.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Le Ann Davis leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Le Ann Davis for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A16 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A16.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Margie Osborne leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Margie Osborne failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C43 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C43.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brad Shanaway leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brad Shanaway failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C50 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C50.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Nea Skiles leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Nea Skiles failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C58 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C58.

(9-13-20-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jimmy Ray Smith leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jimmy Ray Smith failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D112 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D112.

(9-13-20-2tc)