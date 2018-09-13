Legal Notices For The Week Of September 12, 2018

September 13, 2018

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a work session Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public.

(9-12-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in regular session Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the main courtroom, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(9-12-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Sheriff and Jail Committee will meet Thursday, September 20th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center and is open to the public.

(9-12-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, September 21st, at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County courthouse in the ECD room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(9-12-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. during their regular monthly scheduled meeting. The hearing will be at the Fentress County courthouse in the ECD room, located at 101 Main Street, to consider a request that the County Highway Department give ownership of a portion of Red Oak Lane to the property owner at the end of Red Oak Lane. The road is located in the 5th district of Fentress County.

(9-12-1tc)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranty Mortgage Services, LLC, Lender and Arnold M Wiess Of Shelby County, Trustee(s), which was dated December 30, 2016 and recorded on January 6, 2017 in Book 264, Page 510, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 25, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and located approximately 15 1/2 miles south from the courthouse at Jamestown via U.S. Highway 127 south about 12 miles to the intersection of said highway with the Grimsley to Banner Springs Road; thence southeastwardly along the Banner Springs Road approximately 3 1/2 miles passing Springs Chapel Church to its intersection near Carter Branch; thence westwardly about 1/4th mile along the Deer Lodge-Grimsley Road a/k/a Bicknell Road and Beginning at a point in the southern edge of the right-of-way of the said Grimsley-Deer Lodge Road which is located south 63 (shown as 83 in Deed of Record in Book 9, Page 328) degrees 29 minutes west 10 feet from a pvc post being the beginning corner in that tract or parcel of land conveyed to Harold G. Stephens and wife, Diana Stephens unto Linda Faye Stephens as recorded in Deed Book P-7, Page 264, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; thence from said beginning point south 21 degrees 17 minutes east 199.06 feet to an old pvc post placed at an earlier survey; thence south 63 degrees 29 minutes west 200.00 feet; thence north 21 degrees 17 minutes west 199.06 (shown as 199.08 in Deed of record in Book 9, Page 328) feet to the southern edge of the right-of-way of Grimsley-Deer Lodge Road; thence north 63 degrees 29 minutes east 200.00 feet, containing 0.91 (shown as 0.81 on Deed of Record in Book 9, Page 328) acres, more or less, as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730 and shown by Drawing #3121-B dated 3/5/97 and revised to show house location and drive on July 24, 1998.

The above described property was recently surveyed and is also being described as follows:

BEGINNING on a metal pipe (found) in the southern right-of-way of Bicknell Road, being the northeast corner of the parcel herein described and the northwest corner of Hinds (deed Book V-7, Page 694), thence south 20 degrees 45 minutes 26 seconds east, a distance of 199.02 feet to a metal pipe (found) a corner of Jones (Book 3, page 99), thence south 63 degrees 51 minutes 05 seconds west, a distance of 200.00 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin (found) a corner of Jones and Polk (Book 41, Page 141), thence north 0 degrees 47 minutes 04 seconds west, a distance of 200.06 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin (found) in the southern right-of-way of Bicknell Road, thence north 64 degrees 09 minutes 03 seconds east, a distance of 200.00 feet to the point of Beginning, Containing 39,742.39 square feet or 0.91 acres, more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad RLS #1748 on February 11, 2005. Bearings are based on a magnetic north reading taken on the property. This survey is subject to any right-of-ways, easements and/or restrictions that may affect this survey.

Being the same property conveyed to Jason K. Holland and wife, Deborah A. Holland by Deed from Teena Mae Tompkins of record in Book B-8, Page 187, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Property was further conveyed to Jason K. Holland by Spouse to Spouse Deed from Deborah A. Holland of record in Book 9, Page 328, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property described in a Substitute Trustee’s Deed from John R. Officer, Trustee for Jason K. Holland and wife, Deborah A. Holland to Tennessee Housing Development Agency, recorded on September 14, 2004, in Book 68, Page 549, in Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Teresa A. Brown, Individually to Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens, husband and wife, Registered in Record Book 264 , page 507 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee

Parcel ID Number: 135 07010 000

Address/Description: 1566 Bicknell Road, Clarkrange, TN 38553.

Current Owner(s): Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens.

Other Interested Party(ies): Healthcare-Jamestown Hospital, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Jamestown.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-19023 FC02

(8-29; 9-5-12-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided for in that certain (1) Deed of Trust from Larry M. Hale to Marty Maynord, Trustee for the benefit of American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands registered September 29, 2011, of record in Record Book 191, Page 472, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and (2) a certain Deed of Trust from Larry M. Hale to Marty Maynord, Trustee for the benefit of American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands registered October 7, 2014, of record in Record Book 232, Page 69, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (hereafter collectively “Deed of Trust”) from or executed by Larry M. Hale (”Borrower”) to Marty Maynord, Trustee, securing the indebtedness therein described, which indebtedness is now due and unpaid, and has been declared in default by American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, the lawful owner and holder thereof; and,

The undersigned, William D. Birdwell, Esq., Trustee, having been appointed through Appointment of Successor Trustee, recorded in Book 289 , Page 652, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee;

NOW, WHEREFORE, I, William D. Birdwell, Esq., Trustee, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, having been requested by American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, the owner and holder of said indebtedness so to do, and by virtue of the authority and power vested in me by said Deed of Trust will, on September 28, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., at the Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, in Jamestown, County of Fentress, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser), free from the statutory right of redemption, homestead, curtsey and dower, appraisement, and the marshalling of liens and assets relating to the property , all of which have been expressly waived by Borrower in said Deed of Trust, the following-described property located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, which, pursuant to TCA 35-5-104(2) has a Concise Description as described in the complete legal description of the property contained in Deed of Trust recorded in Record Book 191, Page 472, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and Deed of Trust recorded in Record Book 232, Page 69, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, which is the previous and last conveyance of the property, and Common Description of 25 Holden Hollow Road, or Holden Hollow Road, Fentress County, Tennessee, and Map 032; Group____; Ctrl Map 032, and Parcel 002.15, as assessed by the Assessor of Property, Fentress County, Tennessee.

This property is not encumbered by liens or claims of lien filed by the United States Internal Revenue Service in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee;

This property is not encumbered by liens or claims of lien filed by the State of Tennessee, Tax Enforcement Division, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee;

This sale is being sold subject to any liens, easements, encumbrances, property taxes, rights of redemption of taxing entities and other matters which are prior in right to the lien of the aforesaid Deed of Trust.

Interested Parties; TCA 35-5-104(a)(1) and (d): Larry Hale 1227 Dry Hollow Road, Monterey, TN 38574, American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, Attn: Marty Maynord PO Box 40, Livingston, TN 38570.

Pursuant to TCA 35-5-101(e), a copy of the above notice, as required in TCA 35-5-104, was served upon the above referenced Debtor(s) and Interested Parties, by lodging same with the US Mail Certified Mail, Return Receipt Requested, postage prepaid, for delivery to the addresses indicated on or before the first date of publication.

Pursuant to the Service Members Civil Relief Act of 2003, confirmation was obtained on August 16, 2018, that there is no information in the Department of Defense data center that indicates Larry M. Hale is currently on active military duty.

Dates of Publication; TCA 35-5-101(a)(b): The Fentress Courier newspaper, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, the county where the land is located and the sale is to be made, which shall be published in the newspaper on the following dates: September 5, 2018, February 12, 2018, and February 19, 2018.

William D. Birdwell, Esq.

Successor Trustee

457 East Broad Street

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

(9-5-12-19-3tc)

Request for bids

Regional property management company is seeking bids for SNOW REMOVAL for the 2018-19 season and LAWN CARE SERVICES for the 2019 season. Evidence of proper insurance coverage is required. For a list of property locations and more information, please email info@huntelderlyhousing.com or call Jeanna Hawkins at 276-628-5000 ext 200. Bids must be received no later than 4 pm, September 14, 2018.

(8-29;9-5-12-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 9, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, At the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DONALD H BEATY, to Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Trustee, on June 9, 2010, at Record Book 174, Page 602-611 as Instrument No. 10001756 in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and about .8 mile Westward from the Courthouse in Jamestown in the Western suburbs of the Town of Jamestown, on the Old County Road leading from Jamestown to Boatland, known as the Coal Ridge Road and now sometimes referred to as Goosetown Road, and beginning at a set stone on the Goosetown Road near a driveway where Nina Reynolds now lives, running North 9 degrees West 126 feet to a set stone; thence North 75 1/2 degrees East 172 feet to a set stone in the Mack Cobb line; thence South 7 1/2 degrees West 150 feet to the Goosetown Road; and thence South 82 degrees West 164 feet to the beginning, containing Once-Half acre, more or less.

Being the same property or a portion of the same property conveyed to Donald H Beaty by Instrument dated October 08, 1991 from Elsie B Voiles filed on October 10, 1991 in Book B7 at Page 415 in the Fentress County records.

Commonly known as: 1024 Gouldstown Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

Parcel Number: 063009.00

Tax ID: 063009.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: DONALD H BEATY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1024 Gouldstown Rd, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST VOLUNTEER BANK AND FARMERS HOME ADMINISTRATION, TENNESSEE STATE OFFICE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000746-670-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(9-5-12-19-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 9, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, At the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DONALD H BEATY, to Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Trustee, on June 9, 2010, at Record Book 174, Page 602-611 as Instrument No. 10001756 in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and about .8 mile Westward from the Courthouse in Jamestown in the Western suburbs of the Town of Jamestown, on the Old County Road leading from Jamestown to Boatland, known as the Coal Ridge Road and now sometimes referred to as Goosetown Road, and beginning at a set stone on the Goosetown Road near a driveway where Nina Reynolds now lives, running North 9 degrees West 126 feet to a set stone; thence North 75 1/2 degrees East 172 feet to a set stone in the Mack Cobb line; thence South 7 1/2 degrees West 150 feet to the Goosetown Road; and thence South 82 degrees West 164 feet to the beginning, containing Once-Half acre, more or less.

Being the same property or a portion of the same property conveyed to Donald H Beaty by Instrument dated October 08, 1991 from Elsie B Voiles filed on October 10, 1991 in Book B7 at Page 415 in the Fentress County records.

Commonly known as: 1024 Gouldstown Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

Parcel Number: 063009.00

Tax ID: 063009.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: DONALD H BEATY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1024 Gouldstown Rd, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST VOLUNTEER BANK AND FARMERS HOME ADMINISTRATION, TENNESSEE STATE OFFICE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000746-670-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(9-5-12-19-3tc)

Adv. for Bids Fentress Ultility District AGENDA 9-17-2018-1 Jamestown Gas Dpt. Comm. Meeting Gas Line expansion