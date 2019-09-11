Legal Notices For The Week Of September 11, 2019

September 11, 2019

NOTICE

JIMMY CRABTREE

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Camden Crabtree. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 21st day of October, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

NOTICE

On Friday, September 20th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. the Fentress County Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to receive comment regarding the removal of an end section of Deerfork Road from Fentress County Road List. The meeting will be held at the Historic Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD conference room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-39

Estate of Bernice Ann Childers, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 29th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Bernice Ann Childers, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 29th day of August, 2019.

Michelle Ann Hurt

Administrator for the

Estate of

Bernice Ann Childers

28 Morrison Street

Gallatin, TN 37066

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Court File No. 2016-CV-579

PATRICIA GUNTER,

Plaintiff,

VS.

JONATHAN GUNTER,

Defendant.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Todd Burnett heard this case on August 15, 2019 upon Plaintiff’s Motion for Order of Publication. Upon statement of counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the court finds:

1. On April 8, 2019, Ms. Gunter filed a Petition for Contempt in the General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2. On April 10, 2019 a Summons requiring Jonathan Gunter to serve an answer to the Petition for Contempt was sent via Certified Mail to Mr. Gunter at his last known address;

3. Mr. Gunter’s last known address is 138 Shirley David Road, .

4. The envelope containing the Summons was returned to sender stamped “Unable to Forward For Review,” and that at least two attempts to deliver had been made.

Therefore, the court orders that Jonathan Gunter is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by Patricia Gunter, whose attorney is Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on August 21, 28, September 4 and 11 with a final hearing set for October 24, 2019 in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief requested in the petition. A default judgment may issue should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 15th day of August, 2019.

HONORABLE TODD BURNETT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-40

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Janice Rose Jones, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Janice Rose Jones, deceased, who died the 17th day of August, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 27th day of August, 2019.

Charles Quentin Stephens, Jr.

Executor

Estate of Janice Rose Jones

959 Charlie Hull Loop Road

Allardt, TN 38504

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

CAUSE NO: P-07-28

IN RE: The Estate of Wanda Lou Ybarra

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant George Steven Matheny and Donald Matheny are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non-resident Defendants to file an answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Thomas H. Potter, whose address is 421 E. Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered.

This 21st day of August, 2019

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

IN THE Chancery court of FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

Case no. 18-60

deborah davis,

Plaintiff,

VS.

lori Johnson,

Defendant

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, LORI JOHNSON, and she cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon their persons.

The defendant is hereby required to appear at a hearing on a Claim Against the proceeds of Sale of Real Property.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks and a hearing is set for October 28, 2019 in the Chancery Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m., and the alleged lien shall be dismissed should the defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 9th day of September, 2019.

Linda Smith

Clerk &Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-42

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Paul Truman Tinch, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Paul Truman Tinch, deceased, who died the 18th day of August, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of September, 2019.

Vanessa Ward

Gretta York

Co-Executrixes

Estate of Paul Truman Tinch

1845 Old Sunbright Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

in the probate and family court of fentress county, tennessee

In the matter of the estate of:

June Sherleen Myers, Deceased,

DOD: April 9, 2019

To: Honorable, Elizabeth Asbury, Chancellor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-41

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of June Sherleen Myers, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 3rd day of September, 2019.

Melanie Dawn Myers Richards

Administrator for the

Estate of June Sherleen Myers

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law for

June Sherleen Myers Estate

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, September 20th at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Audit Committee will meet on Wednesday, September 18th at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD Room (RM 201), located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, September 16th at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

CAUSE NO. 2019-CV-370

Nathan david adkins

vs

jessica leigh adkins

IN THE general sessions court FOR FENTRESS COUNTY AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, Jessica Leigh Adkins, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Fentress Co., Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non-resident Defendant to file an answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Thomas H. Potter, whose address is 421 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556, and the General Sessions Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to the defendant, Jessia Leigh Adkins.

This 30th day of August, 2019

Gina Mullinix, Clerk

Julie Lower, Deputy Clerk

Accepting Proposals

Fentress County is accepting proposals for property in the Clarkrange TN area with the following specifications

At least One acre of Road Frontage on 127

Within 1-1.5 miles of existing Clarkrange Fire Hall in either direction

Electric, Water, Gas, Septic Ready

Preference to properties with pre-constructed Concrete Slab Building(s) suitable for at least 4 Equipment Bays and additional Office Space

Please submit your sealed property proposal to the Fentress County Finance Office at the Fentress County Historic Courthouse by Thursday September 26th 2019 at 1:00 p.m. or mail proposal to

P.O. Box 800, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Fentress County does not discriminate and no person shall be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of or otherwise subjected to discrimination in the performance of a lease pursuant to this RFP or in the employment practices of Fentress County in relation to this lease, on the grounds of handicap, disability, age, race, color, sex, national origin, or any other classification protected by Federal, Tennessee constitutional or statutory law. The successful proposer shall post Notice of non-discrimination in conspicuous places in and on the property upon award.

