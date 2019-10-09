Legal Notices For The Week Of October 9, 2019

October 9, 2019

IIN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 19-01

LILLIAN J. MOUNTS,

Petitioner vs.

LETA BRYANT, CHARLOTTE E. BURNETT,

TRACY HICKS, DALLIS W. BRIDGEMAN,

SHARON KAHN, and REBECCA BRIDGEMAN,

Respondents

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to an Order of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on July 31, 2019, in the above-styled case, I will on the 19th day of October, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located on Anderson Tinch Avenue in Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being in the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, being a part of a tract of land known as the ‘Cromwell Tract’, conveyed by the Executors of the Wills and Trustees of the Estates of Hugo Gernt and Arthur Gernt, respectively, to Gerald W. Gernt, et al., by deed dated October 27, 1972, of record in Deed Book W-4, Page 129, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning on a set stone, the northwest corner of the 2.53 acre tract conveyed by Gerald W. Gernt, et al., to J.D. Hughes, et al., by deed dated April 22, 1976, of record in Deed Book H-5, Page 490, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; thence north 85 degrees 00 minutes west 240 feet to a set stone in the east right-of-way line of a graded and graveled road; thence with the east right-of-way line of said road, south 05 degrees 00 minutes west 175 feet to a set stone; thence south 85 degrees 00 minutes east 260 feet to a set stone in the west boundary line of the above mentioned J.D. Hughes tract; thence north 01 degree 00 minutes west with the west boundary line of said Hughes tract, 175 feet to the beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less.

Subject to mineral reservations made by prior owners.

Being the same lands described in a deed from Gerald W. Gernt, et al to Robert Bridgeman and wife, Clara M. Bridgeman, recorded September 28, 1979, in Deed Book R-5, Page 633, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 105I, Group B, Parcel 1.02

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being in the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, being a part of a tract of land known as the ‘Cromwell Tract’, conveyed by the Executors of the Will and Trustees of the Estates of Hugo Gernt and Arthur Gernt, respectively, to Gerald W. Gernt, et al., by deed dated October 27, 1972, of record in Deed Book W-4, Page 129, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning on a set stone in the east right-of-way line of a graded and graveled road, the southwest corner of the 2.23 acre tract conveyed by Gerald W. Gernt, et al., to Johnny E. Reynolds and wife, by deed dated December 30, 1975; thence south 87 degrees 00 minutes east with the south boundary line of said Reynolds tract 222 feet to a set stone, the northwest corner of the .73 acre tract conveyed by Gerald W. Gernt, et al., to Tony G. York and wife, by deed dated June 15, 1976, of record in Deed Book I-5, Page 33; thence with the west boundary line of said York tract, south 01 degree 00 minutes east 180 feet to a set stone, the southwest corner of said York tract, also being the northeast corner of the one acre tract conveyed by Gerald W. Gernt, et al., to Robert Bridgeman and wife, by deed dated May 29, 1978, recorded in Deed Book R-5, Page 633, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; thence with the north boundary line of said Bridgeman tract, north 85 degrees 00 minutes west 240 feet to a set stone, the northwest corner of said Bridgeman tract, located in the east right-of-way line of the above mentioned graded and graveled road; thence with the east right-of-way line of said road north 05 degrees 00 minutes east 169 feet to the beginning, containing 0.92 acres, more or less.

Subject to mineral reservations made by prior owners.

Being the same lands described in a deed from Gerald W. Gernt, et al to Robert Bridgeman and wife, Clara M. Bridgeman, recorded June 11, 1980, in Deed Book T-5, Page 315, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 105I, Group B, Parcel 1.01

The previous and last conveyance of both tracts being an Affidavit of Heirship signed by Lillian Mounts setting out the heirs of Robert Bridgeman and wife, Clara M. Bridgeman, to be Lillian Mounts, Leta Bryant, Charlotte Burnett, Tracy Hicks, Dallis Bridgeman, Sharon Kahn, and Rebecca Bridgeman, recorded in Book 304, Page 427, on August 27, 2019, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

PROPERTY WILL BE SURVEYED PRIOR TO SALE.

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 19th day of September, 2019.

THOMAS H. POTTER

LINDA SMITH, SPECIAL MASTER

Attorney for Petitioner

140 Justice Center Drive

421 East Central Avenue

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-3006

931-879-8615

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(AsIN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Case No. 18-59

LINDA SMITH, Petitioner, vs. MARTHA PAULINE PEAVYHOUSE, Respondent

Leslie Clark Ledbetter, Financial Conservator

NOTICE OF OFFER OF SALE BY SEALED BID

THE LEASEHOLD INTEREST HELD BY MARTHA PAULINE PEAVYHOUSE IN

WILMA PINCKLEY WELL SITE 7B/WELL PERMIT:3048

Per the Order of the Chancery Court for Fentress County, Elizabeth Asbury, Honorable Chancellor, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, as Financial “Conservator” for Martha Pauline Peavyhouse is hereby ordered to offer to the public for sale by sealed bid the 75% leasehold interest in the Well Site Wilma Pinkley 7B/Well Permit Number 3048 held by Martha Pauline Peavyhouse, and to allow the entire leasehold interest to be sold “AS IS” and transferred to the highest bidder. This offer for sale and acceptance of bids shall be placed in this newspaper on October 2, October 9, and October 16, 2019 and October 23, 2019, and other means of advertisement shall be at the discretion of the Financial Conservator. NO bids will be accepted after 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019. All bids shall be sealed and delivered to the Fentress County Chancery Court, Clerk and Master, Linda Smith, at 140 Justice Center Drive, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 and all bids shall include the name, address, contact phone number of the bidder and all bids shall be considered an offer to purchase. The bid process is open to the public.

The highest bid shall be announced at a bid opening at 3 pm CST on October 25, 2019 at the Chancery Court for Fentress County, Tennessee. Per the local rule of Chancery Court for Fentress County, there shall be 10 days or until November 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. for all persons interested in raising the highest bid by At Least 10% or more to submit a raised bid, sealed and delivered to the Fentress County Chancery Court, Clerk and Master, Linda Smith, at 140 Justice Center Drive, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 and all bids shall include the name, address, contact phone number of the bidder and all raised sealed bids shall be considered an offer to purchase. If any persons raise the original highest bid by 10% or more, then the highest bid delivered on November 4, 2019 shall be considered the highest bid and the winning bidder shall be notified. No other opportunity to raise said bid shall be offered and the highest bid on November 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm CST shall be considered the final and winning bid. Winning bidder shall have 48 hours to tender cash in hand to the Chancery Court Clerk and Master or the bid will be considered null and void and the next highest bid shall be considered the final and winning bid.

Leasehold interest is sold “AS IS” with no guarantees and no warranties but for the ownership of said leasehold interest by Martha Pauline Peavyhouse, established by Order of the Chancery Court for Fentress County, a copy of which may be obtained at the bidder’s choice and expense. No guarantees, assurances, representations or warranties are otherwise offered. The well site is closed to the public and no one shall enter into the Well property without permission of the Financial Conservator and anyone interested in viewing said well site should contact Leslie Clark Ledbetter at 6890 S. York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee, (931) 863-5997.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED on this 25th day of September, 2019.

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

FINANCIAL CONSERVATOR

FOR MARTHA PAULINE PEAVYHOUSE

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will meet in their regular monthly meeting Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Community & Economic Development Room of the Courthouse.

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS court fOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Case no. 2019-CV-414

phyllis d. lockridge,

Plaintiff

VS.

kevin p. lockridge,

Defendant

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Kevin P. Lockridge, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The defendant, Kevin P. Lockridge, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against a Complaint for Divorce by Phyllis D. Lockridge, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – October 9, 16, 23, 30 of 2019, and a hearing date set for December 5, 2019 in the General Sessions Court at the Justice Center in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m., for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 2nd day of October, 2019.

Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

Not responsible

I will not be responsible for any debt other than my own.

Hazel S. (Poore) Sells

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 5th day of April, 2016, Jaren Stephens and husband, Michael Stephens did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to RKP Capital, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 253, Page 100, recorded on April 8, 2016 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Wednesday, the 30th day of October, 2019; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2018 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2019 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and located approximately 2 miles south of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, and beginning at a wood post in the West margin of U.S. Highway 127 South, south 5 degrees 1 minute West 266.22 feet to a wood post in the West margin of Highway 127 South; thence leaving the West margin of U.S. Highway 127 South, north 81 degrees 44 minutes West 134.89 feet to an iron pin; thence south 8 degrees 1 minute West 81.05 feet to a PVC post; thence north 80 degrees 14 minutes West 252.67 feet to a PVC post thence north 3 degrees 38 minutes East 299.88 feet to a PVC post in the line of Western Sportswear; thence with a fence line, south 80 degrees 54 minutes East 82 feet to a PVC post; thence continuing with a fence line, south 80 degrees 54 minutes East 63.89 feet to a wood post; thence north 3 degrees 29 minutes East 46.28 feet to a wood post in a fence line and the south line of Stephen Reynolds; thence with a fence line, south 81 degrees 8 minutes East 254.16 feet to a wood post in the West margin of Highway 127 South, the point of beginning, and containing 2.74 acres, more or less, according to a survey prepared by Foy Survey Company, Rodney W. Foy, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor No. 730, dated January 27, 1998, and being designated Drawing No. 3510-A.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 30th day of September, 2019.

Trustee: Leslie Clark Ledbetter,

6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, TN 38553

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-48

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Audrey Sharon Jennings, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Audrey Sharon Jennings, deceased, who died the 7th day of August, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 27th day of September, 2019.

Laura M. Nottingham

Executor of Estate of

Audrey Sharon Jennings

5236 Banner Roslin Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTIE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-45

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of James Howard York, Sr., Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of James Howard York, Sr., deceased, who died the 2nd day of September, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 25th day of September, 2019.

Tina Conatser

Administrator of Estate of

James Howard York, Sr.

159 Joe York Road

Pall Mall, TN 38577

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-47

Estate of Margaret Ann Milton, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 27th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Margaret Ann Milton, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 27th day of September, 2019.

Melvin Milton

Executor for the

Estate of Margaret Ann Milton

P.O. Box 274

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 19-08

TYLER ATKINSON,

Petitioner vs.

PATRICIA CONATSER, Respondent

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to an Order of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on July 31, 2019, in the above-styled case, I will on the 26th day of October, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 2268 Rotten Fork Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being Second Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and roughly 10 miles from the courthouse in Jamestown by traveling northwardly on U.S. Highway 127, 3 miles to the Jamestown ByPass; thence continuing northwardly on the ByPass and U.S. Highway 127 approximately 6 miles to the Wolf River Loop; thence northeastwardly on Wolf River Loop ½ mile; thence straight on Rotten Fork Road ½ mile to the point of beginning at a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the corner of the fence in the eastern right-of-way of Rotten Fork Road, a corner of Brannon (1, 546); thence with the right-of-way of the road, north 38 degrees 55 minutes 09 seconds east 210.00 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence north 38 degrees 34 minutes 42 seconds east 965.15 feet to a point; thence north 39 degrees 47 minutes 33 seconds east 375.00 feet to a point in the eastern right-of-way at the intersection with the center of Rotten Fork Creek; thence with the meanders of the creek, north 11 degrees 59 minutes 42 seconds west, crossing the road, 42.30 feet to a point in the center of the creek and west right-of-way of the road; thence continuing with the creek and line of Pile (J-6, 328), north 20 degrees 07 minutes 11 seconds west 75.95 feet; thence north 02 degrees 50 minutes 07 seconds west 178.61 feet; thence north 08 degrees 14 minutes 41 seconds east 164.13 feet; thence north 18 degrees 28 minutes 23 seconds east 120.98 feet; thence north 31 degrees 56 minutes 23 seconds east 85.18 feet; thence north 10 degrees 13 minutes 04 seconds west 78.64 feet; thence north 46 degrees 37 minutes 57 seconds west 45.79 feet to the intersection of Lick Branch, a corner of Crooks; thence leaving the creek, north 67 degrees 56 minutes 26 seconds east, passing a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at 24.54 feet, in all a distance of 82.28 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the base of a wood fence post in the old fence; thence south 72 degrees 28 minutes 49 seconds east 114.22 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the west right-of-way of Rotten Fork Road; thence crossing the road, south 49 degrees 07 minutes 38 seconds east 33.41 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the east right-of-way at the corner of the fence; thence along the fence, south 71 degrees 19 minutes 26 seconds east 258.47 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the center of the old lane, west of the existing gravel drive; thence with the center of the old lane, running along the west margin of the gravel drive, south 43 degrees 59 minutes 49 seconds west 178.35 feet to a rock (found); thence south 29 degrees 10 minutes 44 seconds west 66.02 feet to a rock (found); thence south 40 degrees 04 minutes 52 seconds west 301.55 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey in the east right-of-way of Rotten Fork Road; thence with the right-of-way crossing the gravel drive, south 15 degrees 59 minutes 01 second west 65.05 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence leaving the right-of-way, north 54 degrees 49 minutes 30 seconds east 116.46 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap this survey at the corner of the fence, a corner of Williams (K-5, 55); thence with the line of Williams along the fence, south 28 degrees 16 minutes 42 seconds east 255.69 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence south 28 degrees 01 minute 49 seconds east 1857.77 feet to a point in the fence; thence south 28 degrees 37 minutes 57 seconds east 1278.77 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence leaving the line of Williams and with the line of Smith (136, 491), south 32 degrees 11 minutes 58 seconds west 518.53 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the corner of the fence, a corner of Brannon (1, 546); thence with the line of Brannon along the fence, north 51 degrees 29 minutes 46 seconds west 2986.55 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence north 51 degrees 29 minutes 50 seconds west 211.52 feet to the point of beginning, containing 89.80 acres, more or less.

Included in this description is the right-of-way of Rotten Fork Road containing 0.53 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, for Pat Conatser, Drawing #11119-01, dated September 13, 2019.

Being Tracts Two and Three described in a deed from Larry Smith, who with Pat Smith Conatser are the sole surviving heirs at law of Georgia Smith, deceased, to Pat Smith Conatser and her husband, Billy Conatser, dated July 27, 1993, and recorded August 5, 1993, in Deed Book I-7, Page 5; and also the lands described in a deed from J.E. Smith and wife, Georgia Smith, to Patricia Smith Conatser, recorded August 23, 1967, in Deed Book J-4, Page 69, both deeds being recorded in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 9, Parcels 20.00 and 21.00

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being Eighth Civil District of Pickett County, Tennessee, and roughly 12-1/2 miles from the courthouse in Jamestown by traveling northwardly on U.S. Highway 127, 3 miles to the Jamestown ByPass; thence continuing northwardly on the ByPass and U.S. Highway 127 approximately 6 miles to the Wolf River Loop; thence northeastwardly on Wolf River Loop ½ mile; thence straight on Rotten Fork Road roughly 3 miles, passing Message of the Cross Community Church, to an easement near the northwest margin of Rotten Fork Road, which easement runs approximately one mile northwardly to the subject property, and beginning at a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the intersection of Rocky Creek and Rotten Fork Creek, a common corner of Smith (61, 93) and Ball (60, 357); thence with the meanders of Rocky Creek and line of Ball (60, 357), north 88 degrees 17 minutes 14 seconds west 44.07 feet to a point in the center of the creek and center of the road leading onto and across the property herein described; thence continuing with the meanders of Rocky Creek, north 83 degrees 41 minutes 27 seconds west 136.04 feet; thence north 87 degrees 00 minutes 39 seconds west 220.68 feet; thence north 66 degrees 51 minutes 19 seconds west 64.85 feet; thence north 48 degrees 57 minutes 08 seconds west 86.79 feet; thence north 57 degrees 18 minutes 49 seconds west 131.44 feet; thence north 54 degrees 51 minutes 30 seconds west 104.02 feet; thence north 74 degrees 32 minutes 10 seconds west 176.28 feet; thence north 82 degrees 18 minutes 00 seconds west 225.18 feet; thence south 88 degrees 21 minutes 52 seconds west 94.39 feet; thence south 72 degrees 26 minutes 07 seconds west 258.59 feet; thence south 79 degrees 25 minutes 32 seconds west 174.98 feet; thence south 60 degrees 43 minutes 34 seconds west 60.34 feet; thence south 59 degrees 00 minutes 23 seconds west 84.12 feet; thence south 76 degrees 59 minutes 15 seconds west 61.19 feet; thence north 87 degrees 45 minutes 16 seconds west 76.49 feet; thence north 86 degrees 35 minutes 40 seconds west 149.64 feet; thence south 62 degrees 53 minutes 27 seconds west 64.18 feet; thence north 81 degrees 27 minutes 54 seconds west 194.75 feet; thence north 54 degrees 58 minutes 58 seconds west 42.50 feet; thence north 75 degrees 34 minutes 27 seconds west 53.86 feet to a point in the center of the creek; thence leaving the creek and with the line of Ball (41, 143) with an existing painted line, north 01 degree 23 minutes 53 seconds east 1438.62 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 35 degrees 25 minutes 16 seconds east 3056.36 feet to a ¾” metal pipe (found); thence south 67 degrees 03 minutes 16 seconds east 1088.63 feet to a set stone (found) lying between the old road and Rotten Fork Creek; thence south 27 degrees 30 minutes 33 seconds east, crossing the creek, 199.84 feet to a metal pipe (found) on the side of the hill; thence south 65 degrees 37 minutes 56 seconds west 797.77 feet to a set stone (found); thence south 46 degrees 32 minutes 25 seconds west 328.45 feet to a 36” beech; thence south 23 degrees 44 minutes 49 seconds west 575.88 feet to a ¾” metal pipe (found); thence south 02 degrees 53 minutes 01 second west 822.47 feet to a ¾” metal pipe (found); thence south 17 degrees 51 minutes 19 seconds east 339.18 feet to a ¾” metal pipe (found); thence south 42 degrees 40 minutes 01 second east 382.70 feet to a ¾” metal pipe (found); thence south 62 degrees 10 minutes 21 seconds east 254.09 feet to a set stone (found); thence north 86 degrees 37 minutes 56 seconds east 33.00 feet to a set stone (found); thence south 50 degrees 52 minutes 28 seconds east 196.22 feet to a set stone (found) on top of the bluff, a corner of Smith (61, 93); thence with the line of Smith over the bluff, south 33 degrees 06 minutes 52 seconds west 168.73 feet to a 32” sycamore (found) at the edge of Rotten Fork Creek; thence with the meanders of the creek and line of Smith, south 47 degrees 08 minutes 50 seconds east 354.59 feet; thence south 09 degrees 35 minutes 08 seconds west 159.51 feet; thence south 47 degrees 22 minutes 04 seconds west 134.77 feet; thence south 42 degrees 09 minutes 18 seconds west 156.45 feet to the point of beginning, containing 135.35 acres, more or less.

This parcel is subject to a 26 foot wide easement extending from the south boundary line to the north boundary line running generally the same direction and course as the present passway or roadway for ingress and egress.

EXCEPTING, from this conveyance, a one-half (1/2) undivided interest in and to the mineral rights, including oil and gas, in, on and under the above described tract of land, in accord with the reservation thereof contained in said deed from France Crockett and Effie Crockett, his wife, to Lonza Koger and Roxie Koger, his wife.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, for Pat Conatser, Drawing #11319-01, dated September 13, 2019.

Being Tract One described in a deed from Larry Smith, who with Pat Smith Conatser are the sole surviving heirs at law of Georgia Smith, deceased, to Pat Smith Conatser and her husband, Billy Conatser, dated July 27, 1993, and recorded August 13, 1993, in Deed Book 42, Page 160, in the Register’s Office of Pickett County, Tennessee.

Map 17, Parcel 1.00

Pat Smith Conatser is the surviving tenant by the entirety of Billy Conatser who passed away on December 11, 2011.

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

TRACT ONE WILL BE OFFERED IN TRACTS AND THEN AS A WHOLE.

This 24th day of September, 2019.

MELANIE LANE, ATTORNEY

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8144

LINDA SMITH, SPECIAL MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

NOTICE

Fentress County is accepting proposals for property in the Clarkrange TN area with the following specifications

At least one acre of land, within 1 mile of existing Clarkrange Solid Waste Convenience Center in either direction, Preference to properties that are already cleared.

Please submit your sealed property proposal to the Fentress County Finance Office at the Fentress County Historic Courthouse by Thursday, October 17th 2019 at 1:00 p.m. or mail proposal to P.O. Box 800, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Fentress County does not discriminate and no person shall be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of or otherwise subjected to discrimination in the performance of a lease pursuant to this RFP or in the employment practices of Fentress County in relation to this lease, on the grounds of handicap, disability, age, race, color, sex, national origin, or any other classification protected by Federal, Tennessee constitutional or statutory law. The successful proposer shall post Notice of non-discrimination in conspicuous places in and on the property upon award.

Adv. for Bids Fentress Ultility District