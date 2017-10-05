Legal Notices For The Week Of OCTOBER 4, 2017

October 5, 2017

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

notice

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, October 9th, 2017 in observance of the federal holiday, Columbus Day. The courthouse will reopen, Tuesday, October 10th, 2017.

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-41

Estate of Ernest Wayne Lain, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of Ernest Wayne Lain, deceased, who died the 21st day August, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 20th day of September, 2017.

Lorene Weaver

Administrator

Estate of Ernest Wayne Lain

1030 Allardt Highway

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Perry Stockton executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for M&T Mortgage Corporation, Lender and Affiliated Title Insurance, Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006 in Book 111, Page 218, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 26, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning on Swafford Street where a street turns off right, running North 85 1/2 degrees 6 poles with said street thence North 79 degrees East 4 poles 9 links still with said street; thence North 13 1/2 poles to Swaffords line; thence South 88 degrees West 9 poles 15 links to Swafford Street and Swafford’s Southwest corner; thence with Swafford Street South 4 1/2 degrees West 15 poles and 4 links to the beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less, being the land W.B. Lawson bought from H.C. Craven.

DERIVATION OF TITLE: (l) Being the same property conveyed in that Warranty Deed from Dorothy Stockton, widow of Clyde Stockton, unto Perry Ray Stockton, dated December 1, 1971, acknowledged December 1, 1971, and recorded December 10, 1971, in Deed Back T-4, Page 275, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee and: (2) Being the same property conveyed In the Warranty Deed from Perry Ray Stockton unto Dorothy Stockton, a life estate, dated September 27, 1972, acknowledged September 27, 1972, and recorded September 28, 1972, in Deed Book V-4, Page 455, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 053J-A-011.00-001

Address/Description: 207 Maynard Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Perry Ray Stockton.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-10407 FC01

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-42

Estate of Robert Anthony Mulligan, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Robert Anthony Mulligan, deceased, who died the 11th day September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 25th day of September, 2017.

Joyce E. Mulligan

Executrix

Estate of Robert Anthony Mulligan

2410 Banner Springs Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Invitation to Bid

Fentress County, Tennessee invites sealed bids on one ambulance cab chassis remount until October 16, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. central time at which time bids will be opened. Bids shall be delivered to the Fentress County Finance Department at 103A Smith Street South, Jamestown, TN 38556. Bids shall be clearly marked “Ambulance Remount” on bid packages. Any bids received after 1:00 p.m. central time on October 16, 2017 will be rejected.

For further information or for bid specifications you may contact the Ambulance Service Director, at (931)879-3360 or by email at michael.beaty@fentresscountytn.gov.

It is the policy of Fentress County Government to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49CFR, Part 26; related statutes and regulations to the end that no person shall be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of; or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against should contact Fentress County Government, Office of County Executive, Amanda Hicks, Title VI Coordinator, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, 931-879-7713.

