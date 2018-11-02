Legal Notices For The Week Of October 31, 2018

November 2, 2018

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Marilyn G. Crabtree unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded May 3, 2018 in Record Book 284, Page 568 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated April 23, 2018, payable by Marilyn G. Crabtree to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 22, Page 146, being 1 acre, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 199 Payton Richards Road, Jamestown, TN

TAX MAP 120, PARCEL 001.12

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(10-17-24-31)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Kenneth W. Walker unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded February 24, 2017 in Record Book 266, Page 701 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 23, 2017, payable by Kenneth W. Walker to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 22, Page 146, being 1.349 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 825 Slaven Ridge Rd, Jamestown, TN

TAX MAP 43, PARCEL 043.26

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(10-17-24-31-3tc)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESsEE

CASE 2018-CV0489

PATRICIA LEDBETTER d/b/a

LEDBETTER TRAILER PARK

Plaintiff

VS

ISAAC KING HEIRS

Defendants

RE: Lot 12 of Ledbetter Trailer Park

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendants, because the defendants’ whereabouts are unknown and cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the persons.

The defendants, the Heirs of Isaac King are hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint by plaintiff, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks, and a hearing date set for December 20, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 17th day of October, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(10-24-31; 11-7-14-4tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Chris Tinch’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Chris Tinch for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D163 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D163.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Lora Stewart’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Lora Stewart for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A23 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A23.

(4-25; 5-2-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Monica Peacock’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Monica Peacock for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C119 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C119.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Rebecca Bratcher’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Rebecca Bratcher for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D176 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D176.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Tonya Dillard’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tonya Dillard for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D143 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D143.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 2016-JV-45

BRIAN ALLEN KING, Petitioner

v.

ASHLEY M. MATTHEWS,

Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Todd Burnett heard this case on October 18, 2018 upon Petitioner’s Motion for Order of Publication. Upon statement of counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the court finds:

1. On March 16, 2018, Mr. King filed a Petition to Establish Paternity in the Juvenile Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2. On September 7, 2018 a Summons requiring Ms. Matthews to serve an answer to the Petition was sent via certified mail to Ms. Matthews at her last known address;

3. Ms. Matthew’s last known address is 217 Beaty Street, Jamestown, TN 38556;

4. The envelope containing the Summons was returned to sender stamped “Return to Sender, Attempted – Not Known, Unable to Forward.”

5. It appears from the sworn motion of petitioner’s counsel that process is unable to be served on the respondent.

Therefore, the court orders that Ashley M. Matthews is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by Brian Allen King, whose attorney is Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on October 24, 31, November 7 and 14, with a final hearing set for January 10, 2019 in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief requested in the petition. A default judgment may issue should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 18 day of October, 2018.

HONORABLE TODD BURNETT

Approved for entry:

Melanie Lane, BPR # 26423

Attorney for Petitioner

(10-24-31; 11-7-14-4tp)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 14, 2018 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA, to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee, on March 7, 2003, at Record Book 43, Page 72-87 as Instrument No. 2003101201-LR in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-5

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being the property located at 1165 Virgil Beaty Road, in the City of Clark Range, TN Zip Code 38553, Fentress County, Tennessee. Lying and being in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: Map 145, Parcel 15.01 A tract or parcel of land situated in the 4th Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and on the South side of Virgil Beaty Road and being that property described in a deed of record in Book X-7 at page 141 and being that property shown as parcel 15.01 on tax map 145. Its perimeter is described as follows: BEGINNING at a wood fence post in the South margin of Virgil Beaty Road, being the Northwest corner of this tract being described and a Northeast corner of the property of Doyle Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Beaty and with a line coincident with the South margin of said road, North 87 degrees, 05 minutes 11 seconds East 217.95 feet to a wood fence post in the South margin of said road, being the Northeast corner of this tract being described and the Northwest corner of the property of Thomas Kellum; thence, leaving said road and with a line coincident with the West lines of the properties of Kellum and Annie Westfelt, South 2 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds West 252.50 feet to a 15” diameter pine in the West line of the property of Westfelt, being the Southeast corner of the tract being described and a Northeast corner to the property of Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Westfelt and with a line coincident with a North line of the property of Beaty, North 88 degrees, 48 minutes, 41 seconds West 188.32 feet to a wood fence post, being the Southwest corner of this tract being described and a corner of the property of Beaty; thence, with a line coincident with an East line of the property of Beaty, North 4 degrees, 57 minutes, 18 seconds West 238.25 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1.141 acres as surveyed by William S. Williford, RLS No. 1689, on April 12, 2000. Being the same property conveyed to Anthony Blea and wife, Debra Blea by deed Debra O. Johnson N/K/A Debra Blea, a married woman, date March 7, 2003, filed for record on 3/24/03 in deed book 43, page 69, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN Tax ID: 145 015.01 Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1165 Virgil Beaty Rd, Clarkrange, TN 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000916-670-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(10-17-24-31-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 7, 2013, executed by DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAU, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded September 9, 2013, in Deed Book 217, Page 677-686; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 20, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PART OF ENTRY NO. 509, GRANT NO. 6411, KNOWN AS THE LOOMIS LANDS, AND BEING A PART OF THE LANDS CONVEYED BY AUBREY OWENS TO THOMAS LOWE, BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK L-4, PAGE 395, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE IN THE NORTH LINE OF THE COOK TRACT AT A POINT NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST 388 FEET FROM THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE IKE RICH ROAD, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST WITH SAID COOK LINE ABOUT 700 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID COOK TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 85-1/2 DEGREES EAST ABOUT 950 FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE OLD PILE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES EAST WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID LAST MENTIONED ROADWAY 170 FEET TO A SET STONE; THENCE SOUTH 69 DEGREES WEST 516 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 6 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. EXCEPTING, HOWEVER FROM THIS CONVEYANCE, ALL THE COAL OIL AND GAS IN, ON AND UNDER THE ABOVE DESCRIBED BOUNDARY OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO ENTER, DRILL, MINE, TAKE AND REMOVE THE SAME, IN ACCORD WITH THE TERMS OF THE RESERVATION THEREOF MADE BY PRIOR OWNERS.Parcel ID: 033 01900 000000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1352 PEARL HINDS RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAUOTHER

INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, ANNE BECKETT

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #145419

(10-24-31; 11-7-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2007, executed by DONNIE DEMPSEY, DENNELL ROBERTS, PEGGY J. ROBERTS, conveying certain real property therein described to KEVIN JONES, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded February 2, 2007, in Deed Book 115, Page 18; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Red Stick Acquisitions, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW,

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 29, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 23 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE AT JAMESTOWN BY TRAVELING SOUTHWARDLY ON OLD U.S. HWY 127 APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES TO ITS JUNCTION WITH U.S. HWY 127 BYPASS; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTHWARDLY ON U.S HWY 127 A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 18 MILES TO ITS JUNCTION WITH TN HWY 62; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON TN HWY 62 APPROXIMATELY 5 MILES AND BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE IN THE SOUTHEASTERN EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF TN HWY 62 AT A CORNER OF LOYD SWALLOWS; THENCE SOUTH 10° 08` EAST WITH THE LOYD SWALLOWS LINE 347.72 FEET TO AN IRON PIN (NEW) AND THE NORTHWESTERN LINE OF THE 12.32 ACRES PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED BY DENNELL ROBERTS AND WIFE, PEGGY J. ROBERTS TO FRED STOUT IN DEED BOOK Q-7 PAGE 253 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, THENCE NORTH 80° 14` WEST WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF THE TRACT DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK Q-7 PAGE 253 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, 61.17 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 82° 12` WEST WITH THE SOPHIA ROBERTS TRACT 172.22 FEET; THENCE NORTH 78° 49” WEST STILL WITH THE SOPHIA ROBERTS TRACT 197.11 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF TN HWY 62; THENCE NORTH 53° 20` EAST WITH THE SOUTHEASTERN EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF TN HWY 62 452.63 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 1.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AS SURVEYED BY RODNEY W. FOY, TRLS #730 ON 1-31-91, A COPY OF WHICH PLAT IS ATTACHED TO THE DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Q-7 PAGE 253 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.BEING THE REMAINING PORTION OF THE TRACT CONTAINED BY SOPHIA ROBERTS, THE WIDOW OF WILLARD ROBERTS, DECEASED, AND DONNIE ROBERTS AND WIFE, DIANE ROBERTS, UNTO DENNELL ROBERTS AND WIFE, PEGGY J. ROBERTS IN DEED BOOK Z-6 PAGE 186 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.BEING ASSESSED ON TAX MAP 154 PARCEL 31.00, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 154 03100 000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 507 CLEAR CREEK LN, MONTEREY, TN 38574. I

n the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF DENNELL ROBERTS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee119

S. Main Street, Suite

500Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(10-31; 11-7-14-3tc)

NOTICE

Allardt City Council To meet Monday, November 5, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Allardt City Hall.

(10-31-1tc)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause NO. P-18-56

Estate of Richard D. Smith, deceased Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Richard D. Smith, deceased, who died on September 4, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or not, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 22nd day of October, 2018.

Angelia Gaye Smith

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law

6890 South York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

931-879-8615

(10-31; 11-7-2tp)

Chancery COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-38

Estate of Martha I. Rigney, deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of July, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Martha I. Rigney, deceased, who died on June 2, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or not, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 25th day of July, 2018.

J.D. Rigney

Mary Woodall

as Co-Executors for the Estate of Martha Rigney

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law or J.D. Rigney and Mary Woodall

Petitioners/Co-Executors

6890 South York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Drive, Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(10-31; 11-7-2tp)

NOTICE

JOSHUA HAMMOCK

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition to Declare Children Dependent and Neglected as to Joshua Hammock and his minor child, Clayton Wright. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Overton County, Tennessee at Livingston, Tennessee on the 5th day of December, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition to Declare Children Dependent and Neglected by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Livingston, Tennessee.

(10-24-31; 11-7-14-4tc)

