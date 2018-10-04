Legal Notices For The Week Of October 3, 2018

October 4, 2018

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Glen H. Evans And Lucreatia Evans, Wife executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Johnny V. Crow, Trustee(s), which was dated December 10, 1987 and recorded on December 10, 1987 in Book TDF5, Page 132, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 23, 2018, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and roughly 6.72 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U. S. Highway 127 North about two miles; thence northeastwardly along Pickett State Park Road (Tennessee State Highway 154) roughly 4.43 miles to the Louvain Road; thence southwardly about 29/100 of a mile with Louvain Road to the intersection of Copley Graveyard Road with the south margin of said Louvain Road and beginning on a steel pin on the west margin of said Copley Graveyard Road at the intersection with the Louvain Road; thence with Louvain Road north 72 degrees 46 minutes west 136.99 feet to a set stone on the south margin of said Louvain Road, the northeast corner of the Paul Chambers, Jr. and wife, Margaret Stephens Chambers, tract; thence south 15 degrees 56 minutes west 164.25 feet; thence south 14 degrees 58 minutes west 94.13 feet to a steel pin and oak tree on the north margin of Red Brannon Road; thence with the north margin of Fred Brannon Road north 77 degrees 48 minutes east 76.8 feet; north 62 degrees 29 minutes east 77.3 feet; north 76 degrees 23 minutes east 66.6 feet; north 31 degrees 38 minutes east 28.85 feet to the intersection of the north margin of Red Brannon Road with the west margin of Copley Graveyard Road; thence with Copley Graveyard Road north 11 degrees 19 minutes west 118.4 feet to the beginning corner, containing 78/100 of an acre, more or less, and being a portion of the tract of land conveyed from J. R. Wright and wife, Frona Wright, to Hulet Stephens by deed dated May 11, 1946 and recorded in Deed Book L-3, Page 344 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and as corrected by the Judgment in the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee as recorded in Deed Book Q-5, Page 362 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This being the same land conveyed to Gary Rich by deed from Gary D. Norris and wife, Dale L. Norris, dated the 3rd day of July, 1986, and recorded in Book J-6, Page 728 of the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed in that Warranty Deed from Gary Rich unto the United States of America, dated October 15, 1987, acknowledged October 15, 1987, and recorded October 19, 1987 in Deed Book N-6, Page 571 of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being that Quitclaim Deed from the United States of America unto Glen H. Evans and wife, Lucreatia Evans, dated 11-23-87, and recorded December 10, 1987 in Deed Book D-6, Page 126 of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 044 04001 000

Address/Description: 1124 Louvaine Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Lucreatia Phyllis Evans.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08438 FC01

(9-19-26; 10-3-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-29

Estate of Norma Huff, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 20th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Norma Huff, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 20th day of September, 2018.

Billy Jennings, Jr., Administrator

Estate of Norma Huff

P.O. Box 765

Jamestown, TN 38556

Amanda Howard, Attorney for Estate of Norma Huff

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor, Chief Deputy

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(9-26; 10-3-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-55

Estate of W.M. “Junior” Pritchett, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 1st day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of W.M. “Junior” Pritchett, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 1st day of October, 2018.

Larry W. Pritchett

Executor/Administrator for the

Estate of W.M. “Junior” Pritchett

6003 S. York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

Richard M. Brooks,

Attorney for Estate

130 Third St.

Carthage, TN 37030

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor, Chief Deputy

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(10-3-10-2tp)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

APRIL MECHELLE DISHMAN and

JOHNNY CARSON DISHMAN

Petitioners,

v

JEREMY T. CALDWELL

Respondent

IN RE:

AVERY MAXINE CALDWELL

D.O.B. 11-21-2013

CASE NO. 18-47

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this case, it appearing from the Petition, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, Jeremy T. Caldwell, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioners’ Attorney, Amanda M. Howard, whose address is P.O. Box 924, Jamestown,

TN 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Jeremy T. Caldwell.

This 28th day of September 2018.

Amanda M. Howard

Attorney at Law

(10-3-10-17-21-31-4tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES LAND SALE

The undersigned, having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument registered in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Record Book 287, Page 494 will on October 23, 2018 at 1:00 P.M., at the East Door of the Fentress County Court House, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described real estate located in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and described as follows, to-wit:

Tract One:

Being Lot 12 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 18, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 41E, Group A, Parcel 10-Lot 12 of Eagle’s Nest Subdivision

Tract Two:

Being Lot 13 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 18 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 41 E, Group A, Parcel 10.01

Lot 13 of Eagle’s Nest Subdivision

Tract Three:

Being Lot No. 14 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 18 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee on September 11, 1978, and being more particularly described as Beginning at the southwesternmost corner of Lot No. 15 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision at a stake in the northern edge of the right-of-way of Carol Drive; thence generally westwardly and with the northern edge of the right-of-way of Carol Drive 45 feet, more or less, to a point; thence continuing with the northern edge of the right-of-way of Carol Drive 67 feet, more of less, to a stake in the southeasternmost corner of Lot No. 13; thence northwardly with the eastern edge of the boundary line of Lot No. 13, 510 feet, more or less, to a point in the southern edge of the right-of-way of Jean Avenue, northeastwardly 97 feet, more or less, to a point in the northwesternmost corner of Lot No. 15; thence southwardly with the western edge of the right-of-way of Jean Avenue, northeastwardly 97 feet, more or less, to a point in the northwesternmost corner of lot No. 15; thence southwardly with the western edge of the right-of-way of Lot No. 15, 550 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, containing 1.2 acres, more or less.

Map 41 E, Group A, Parcel 11-Lot 14 of Eagle’s Nest Subdivision

The Sale will be made pursuant to the powers set forth in the deed of trust which Julie Slaven a/k/a/ Julia Slaven, executed to Don Calcote, Trustee, on August 28, 2008, to secure a certain promissory note described in the deed of trust which is registered in the Book and Page above noted. Jere L. Hargrove and Hargrove and Jennings, LLC, holders of the note, having notified the undersigned of default in its payment and called for sale of the property pursuant to the terms of the deed of trust I will sell the property at the time and place above mentioned for the purposes set forth in the trust deed and will execute a deed conveying the property to the purchaser in as full and ample a manner as I, as such trustee, can convey the same.

This the 26th day of September, 2018

JUDY A. JENNINGS,

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

(9-26; 10-3-10-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-53

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Linda Darlene Monday Davis, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Linda Darlene Monday Davis, deceased, who died the 15th day of September, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 25th day of September, 2018.

Teresa Smith

Executrix, Estate of

Linda Darlene Monday Davis

128 Ashton Circle

Fayetteville, TN 37334

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(10-3-10-2tp)

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Union Bank in their Board Room.

All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

(10-3-1tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(10-3-1tc)

Notice of sale of vehicleS

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder during an online auction that will run from September 24th thru October 6th. The auction site will be www.bestway-auction.net. Vehicles are described as follows:

2005 Honda

VIN: 5FNRL38425B424151

2008 Chevy

VIN: 1G1ZG57B08F234857

2006 Volk

VIN: 3VWSF71K16M700435

2001 Ford

VIN: 1FAFP34P01W369749

2000 Chrysler

VIN: 1C4GP54LOYB702332

1999 Plymouth

VIN: 1P3EJ46XOXN573539

2001 Mitsubishi

VIN: 4A3AC84H51E058245

2004 BMW

VIN: 5UXFA135X4LU41044

2001 Dodge

VIN: 1B4HS28N21F543774

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

(10-3-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Employee Handbook Committee will meet on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street. Open to the public.

(10-3-1tc)

Invitation To Bid