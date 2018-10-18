Legal Notices For The Week Of October 17, 2018

October 18, 2018

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

APRIL MECHELLE DISHMAN and

JOHNNY CARSON DISHMAN

Petitioners,

v

JEREMY T. CALDWELL

Respondent

IN RE:

AVERY MAXINE CALDWELL

D.O.B. 11-21-2013

CASE NO. 18-47

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this case, it appearing from the Petition, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, Jeremy T. Caldwell, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioners’ Attorney, Amanda M. Howard, whose address is P.O. Box 924, Jamestown,

TN 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Jeremy T. Caldwell.

This 28th day of September 2018.

Amanda M. Howard

Attorney at Law

(10-3-10-17-21-4tc)

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that default has been made in the payment of that certain indebtedness (the “Indebtedness”) due from Jackie Wendell Delk (the “Grantors”) to the Bank of Putnam County (the “Lender”), secured by Deed of Trust executed on September 26, 2017, by Jackie Wendell Delk to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, recorded in Book 276, Page 18, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, (the “Deed of Trust”).

Default having occurred, the Lender has exercised its option to declare the entire Indebtedness due and payable, and has made demand for foreclosure pursuant to the Deed of Trust.

FENTRESS COUNTY PROPERTY: The phrase “Fentress County Property” as used herein shall mean all of the Grantor’s right, title, and interest in an to the following described real property (together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed improvements and fixtures, all appurtenant easements and rights of way, and other appurtenances) described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Warranty Deed from Sharon S. Jones to Jack Delk, dated September 19, 2014, recorded September 19, 2014 @ 2:05 p.m. in Record Book 231, page 309.

COMMON DESCRIPTION:

Tax Map 052-M, Group B, Parcel 041.00

Address: 1000 Whispering Pine Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

The legal description shall control in the event of any inconsistency among the legal description, address, or tax map identification number.

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Pointer Title Services, Inc. / David Matson, Attorney, Trustee, or his agent, acting under the authority vested in the Trustee by the Deed of Trust, will be at the front door (South Main Street entrance) of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee on __November 7, 2018 @ 11:00 A.M._ (prevailing Central Time) to offer for cash sale to the highest and best bidder at public auction in bar of and free from all rights of redemption afforded by statute, equitable rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other rights waived by the Grantor in the Deed of Trust, the real property as described hereinabove, to effect satisfaction of principal, interest, and costs due on promissory note dated September 26, 2017, from Jackie Wendell Delk to the Bank of Putnam County, and secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, as well as to pay all attorney’s fees and costs necessarily incident to this foreclosure. The Trustee shall convey the real property to the bidder with the highest and best bid of all bidders present at the sale.

A review of the records at the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee disclosed that the Property may be subject to certain matters set forth below, and that the persons named below may be interested parties, along with the persons named in the first paragraph of this Trustees Notice of Sale.

1. Any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes payable to Fentress County, Tennessee (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property.

2. Matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

3. All other easements and restrictions of record in said Register’s Office.

4. Portions of property conveyed off at Book 109, page 805, and Book U-6, page 308, R.O.F.C.T.

The foregoing matters may or may not take priority over the Deed of Trust. To the extent such matters do take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the sale will be subject to them, and to the extent such matters do not take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the Property will not remain subject to them after the sale.

Said sale will be subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property, and subject to any and all liens, defects, encumbrances, adverse claims and other matters which take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is had, and subject to any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal, which have not been waived by such governmental agency. Said sale is also subject to matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

The Fentress County Property is being sold “AS IS WHERE IS” without warranty or representation by the Trustee. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.

TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT OF SAID ADJOURNMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE.

IN THE EVENT THE HIGHEST BIDDER DOES NOT CLOSE THE SALE WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED, THE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CLOSE THE SALE WITH THE NEXT HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE NEXT HIGHEST BID.

The Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the property only as Trustee. Title to the property is to be conveyed subject to all prior liens, easements, covenants, conditions, encumbrances, and restrictions that may exist including, without limitation, any unpaid ad valorem taxes or other taxes. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust.

This 2nd day of October, 2018.

/s/ David Matson, Trustee

Pointer Title Services, Inc.

David Matson, Trustee

206-C S. Jefferson Ave.

Cookeville, TN 38501

(10-10-17-24-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 14, 2018 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA, to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee, on March 7, 2003, at Record Book 43, Page 72-87 as Instrument No. 2003101201-LR in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-5

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being the property located at 1165 Virgil Beaty Road, in the City of Clark Range, TN Zip Code 38553, Fentress County, Tennessee. Lying and being in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: Map 145, Parcel 15.01 A tract or parcel of land situated in the 4th Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and on the South side of Virgil Beaty Road and being that property described in a deed of record in Book X-7 at page 141 and being that property shown as parcel 15.01 on tax map 145. Its perimeter is described as follows: BEGINNING at a wood fence post in the South margin of Virgil Beaty Road, being the Northwest corner of this tract being described and a Northeast corner of the property of Doyle Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Beaty and with a line coincident with the South margin of said road, North 87 degrees, 05 minutes 11 seconds East 217.95 feet to a wood fence post in the South margin of said road, being the Northeast corner of this tract being described and the Northwest corner of the property of Thomas Kellum; thence, leaving said road and with a line coincident with the West lines of the properties of Kellum and Annie Westfelt, South 2 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds West 252.50 feet to a 15” diameter pine in the West line of the property of Westfelt, being the Southeast corner of the tract being described and a Northeast corner to the property of Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Westfelt and with a line coincident with a North line of the property of Beaty, North 88 degrees, 48 minutes, 41 seconds West 188.32 feet to a wood fence post, being the Southwest corner of this tract being described and a corner of the property of Beaty; thence, with a line coincident with an East line of the property of Beaty, North 4 degrees, 57 minutes, 18 seconds West 238.25 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1.141 acres as surveyed by William S. Williford, RLS No. 1689, on April 12, 2000. Being the same property conveyed to Anthony Blea and wife, Debra Blea by deed Debra O. Johnson N/K/A Debra Blea, a married woman, date March 7, 2003, filed for record on 3/24/03 in deed book 43, page 69, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN Tax ID: 145 015.01 Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1165 Virgil Beaty Rd, Clarkrange, TN 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000916-670-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(10-17-24-31-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse. Open to the public.

(10-17-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jimmie Wright unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded February 6, 2017 in Record Book 265, Page 840 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 3, 2017, payable by Jimmie Wright to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Book 265, Page 840, containing 1.3 acres calculated, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: Ashley Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 043, PARCEL 083.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MARCUS PARSONS Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(10-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-57

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of James Wesley Burnett, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of James Wesley Burnett, deceased, who died the 15th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of October, 2018.

Rebecca Burnett Atkinson

Personal Representative

Est. of James Wesley Burnett

P.O. Box 247

Allardt, TN 38504

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(10-10-17-2tp)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Marilyn G. Crabtree unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded May 3, 2018 in Record Book 284, Page 568 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated April 23, 2018, payable by Marilyn G. Crabtree to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 22, Page 146, being 1 acre, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 199 Payton Richards Road, Jamestown, TN

TAX MAP 120, PARCEL 001.12

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(10-17-24-31)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Kenneth W. Walker unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded February 24, 2017 in Record Book 266, Page 701 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 23, 2017, payable by Kenneth W. Walker to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 22, Page 146, being 1.349 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 825 Slaven Ridge Rd, Jamestown, TN

TAX MAP 43, PARCEL 043.26

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(10-17-24-31-3tc)

