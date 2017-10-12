Legal Notices For The Week Of OCTOBER 11, 2017

October 12, 2017

notice

notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, October 20th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

notice

The Fentress county Board of Commission will hold a work session Monday, October 16th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public.

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in regular session Monday, October, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Perry Stockton executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for M&T Mortgage Corporation, Lender and Affiliated Title Insurance, Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006 in Book 111, Page 218, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 26, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning on Swafford Street where a street turns off right, running North 85 1/2 degrees 6 poles with said street thence North 79 degrees East 4 poles 9 links still with said street; thence North 13 1/2 poles to Swaffords line; thence South 88 degrees West 9 poles 15 links to Swafford Street and Swafford’s Southwest corner; thence with Swafford Street South 4 1/2 degrees West 15 poles and 4 links to the beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less, being the land W.B. Lawson bought from H.C. Craven.

DERIVATION OF TITLE: (l) Being the same property conveyed in that Warranty Deed from Dorothy Stockton, widow of Clyde Stockton, unto Perry Ray Stockton, dated December 1, 1971, acknowledged December 1, 1971, and recorded December 10, 1971, in Deed Back T-4, Page 275, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee and: (2) Being the same property conveyed In the Warranty Deed from Perry Ray Stockton unto Dorothy Stockton, a life estate, dated September 27, 1972, acknowledged September 27, 1972, and recorded September 28, 1972, in Deed Book V-4, Page 455, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 053J-A-011.00-001

Address/Description: 207 Maynard Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Perry Ray Stockton.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-10407 FC01

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-42

Estate of Robert Anthony Mulligan, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Robert Anthony Mulligan, deceased, who died the 11th day September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 25th day of September, 2017.

Joyce E. Mulligan

Executrix

Estate of Robert Anthony Mulligan

2410 Banner Springs Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Invitation to Bid

Fentress County, Tennessee invites sealed bids on one ambulance cab chassis remount until October 16, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. central time at which time bids will be opened. Bids shall be delivered to the Fentress County Finance Department at 103A Smith Street South, Jamestown, TN 38556. Bids shall be clearly marked “Ambulance Remount” on bid packages. Any bids received after 1:00 p.m. central time on October 16, 2017 will be rejected.

For further information or for bid specifications you may contact the Ambulance Service Director, at (931)879-3360 or by email at michael.beaty@fentresscountytn.gov.

It is the policy of Fentress County Government to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49CFR, Part 26; related statutes and regulations to the end that no person shall be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of; or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against should contact Fentress County Government, Office of County Executive, Amanda Hicks, Title VI Coordinator, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, 931-879-7713.

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from DELORIS ANN TINCH BEATY aka D. ANN TINCH unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded November 10, 2014, in Record Book 233, Page 642, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated November 4, 2014, payable by Deloris Ann Tinch Beaty to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book L-7, Page 534, and containing 1 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 564 Mary Cromwell Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 105-P, Group B, Control Map 105-I, Parcel 8.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

Notice To Creditors

Estate of Wandall Darrow, Deceased

Cause No. P-17-43

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Wandall Darrow, Deceased, who died September 22, 2014, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of October, 2017.

Randy Darrow

Administrator

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR #022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

In The General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee

Steven Lane Poynter

Vs.

Joy Ann Akers Poynter

No. 2017-CV-455

Order of Publication

It appearing to the Court from the sworn statement of plaintiff’s counsel that process is unable to be served on Joy Ann Akers Poynter, Defendant. Counsel has been unable to contact the following defendant: Joy Ann Akers Poynter. Her last known address is 1015 Wright Place Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

The defendant, Joy Ann Akers Poynter is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Steven Lane Poynter, whose attorney is Thomas H. Potter, 421 East Central Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 within 30 (thirty) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgement may be entered against her.

It is therefore ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks beginning October 11, 18, 25 and November 1, 2017 and with the hearing set on December 7th, 2017 in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the Complaint for Divorce by Steven Lane Poynter should the defendant, Joy Ann Akers Poynter fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Enter this 4th day of October, 2017.

Todd Burnett, Judge

Approved for entry:

Thomas H. Potter,

BPR #016503

Attorney for the Plaintiff

421 East Central Avenue

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

931-879-3006

