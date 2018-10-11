Legal Notices For The Week Of October 10, 2018

October 11, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-55

Estate of W.M. “Junior” Pritchett, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 1st day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of W.M. “Junior” Pritchett, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 1st day of October, 2018.

Larry W. Pritchett

Executor/Administrator for the

Estate of W.M. “Junior” Pritchett

6003 S. York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

Richard M. Brooks,

Attorney for Estate

130 Third St.

Carthage, TN 37030

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor, Chief Deputy

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(10-3-10-2tp)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

APRIL MECHELLE DISHMAN and

JOHNNY CARSON DISHMAN

Petitioners,

v

JEREMY T. CALDWELL

Respondent

IN RE:

AVERY MAXINE CALDWELL

D.O.B. 11-21-2013

CASE NO. 18-47

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this case, it appearing from the Petition, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, Jeremy T. Caldwell, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioners’ Attorney, Amanda M. Howard, whose address is P.O. Box 924, Jamestown,

TN 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Jeremy T. Caldwell.

This 28th day of September 2018.

Amanda M. Howard

Attorney at Law

(10-3-10-17-21-4tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES LAND SALE

The undersigned, having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument registered in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Record Book 287, Page 494 will on October 23, 2018 at 1:00 P.M., at the East Door of the Fentress County Court House, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described real estate located in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and described as follows, to-wit:

Tract One:

Being Lot 12 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 18, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 41E, Group A, Parcel 10-Lot 12 of Eagle’s Nest Subdivision

Tract Two:

Being Lot 13 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 18 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 41 E, Group A, Parcel 10.01

Lot 13 of Eagle’s Nest Subdivision

Tract Three:

Being Lot No. 14 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 18 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee on September 11, 1978, and being more particularly described as Beginning at the southwesternmost corner of Lot No. 15 of the Eagle’s Nest Subdivision at a stake in the northern edge of the right-of-way of Carol Drive; thence generally westwardly and with the northern edge of the right-of-way of Carol Drive 45 feet, more or less, to a point; thence continuing with the northern edge of the right-of-way of Carol Drive 67 feet, more of less, to a stake in the southeasternmost corner of Lot No. 13; thence northwardly with the eastern edge of the boundary line of Lot No. 13, 510 feet, more or less, to a point in the southern edge of the right-of-way of Jean Avenue, northeastwardly 97 feet, more or less, to a point in the northwesternmost corner of Lot No. 15; thence southwardly with the western edge of the right-of-way of Jean Avenue, northeastwardly 97 feet, more or less, to a point in the northwesternmost corner of lot No. 15; thence southwardly with the western edge of the right-of-way of Lot No. 15, 550 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, containing 1.2 acres, more or less.

Map 41 E, Group A, Parcel 11-Lot 14 of Eagle’s Nest Subdivision

The Sale will be made pursuant to the powers set forth in the deed of trust which Julie Slaven a/k/a/ Julia Slaven, executed to Don Calcote, Trustee, on August 28, 2008, to secure a certain promissory note described in the deed of trust which is registered in the Book and Page above noted. Jere L. Hargrove and Hargrove and Jennings, LLC, holders of the note, having notified the undersigned of default in its payment and called for sale of the property pursuant to the terms of the deed of trust I will sell the property at the time and place above mentioned for the purposes set forth in the trust deed and will execute a deed conveying the property to the purchaser in as full and ample a manner as I, as such trustee, can convey the same.

This the 26th day of September, 2018

JUDY A. JENNINGS,

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

(9-26; 10-3-10-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-53

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Linda Darlene Monday Davis, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Linda Darlene Monday Davis, deceased, who died the 15th day of September, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 25th day of September, 2018.

Teresa Smith

Executrix, Estate of

Linda Darlene Monday Davis

128 Ashton Circle

Fayetteville, TN 37334

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(10-3-10-2tp)

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that default has been made in the payment of that certain indebtedness (the “Indebtedness”) due from Jackie Wendell Delk (the “Grantors”) to the Bank of Putnam County (the “Lender”), secured by Deed of Trust executed on September 26, 2017, by Jackie Wendell Delk to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, recorded in Book 276, Page 18, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, (the “Deed of Trust”).

Default having occurred, the Lender has exercised its option to declare the entire Indebtedness due and payable, and has made demand for foreclosure pursuant to the Deed of Trust.

FENTRESS COUNTY PROPERTY: The phrase “Fentress County Property” as used herein shall mean all of the Grantor’s right, title, and interest in an to the following described real property (together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed improvements and fixtures, all appurtenant easements and rights of way, and other appurtenances) described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Warranty Deed from Sharon S. Jones to Jack Delk, dated September 19, 2014, recorded September 19, 2014 @ 2:05 p.m. in Record Book 231, page 309.

COMMON DESCRIPTION:

Tax Map 052-M, Group B, Parcel 041.00

Address: 1000 Whispering Pine Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

The legal description shall control in the event of any inconsistency among the legal description, address, or tax map identification number.

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Pointer Title Services, Inc. / David Matson, Attorney, Trustee, or his agent, acting under the authority vested in the Trustee by the Deed of Trust, will be at the front door (South Main Street entrance) of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee on __November 7, 2018 @ 11:00 A.M._ (prevailing Central Time) to offer for cash sale to the highest and best bidder at public auction in bar of and free from all rights of redemption afforded by statute, equitable rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other rights waived by the Grantor in the Deed of Trust, the real property as described hereinabove, to effect satisfaction of principal, interest, and costs due on promissory note dated September 26, 2017, from Jackie Wendell Delk to the Bank of Putnam County, and secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, as well as to pay all attorney’s fees and costs necessarily incident to this foreclosure. The Trustee shall convey the real property to the bidder with the highest and best bid of all bidders present at the sale.

A review of the records at the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee disclosed that the Property may be subject to certain matters set forth below, and that the persons named below may be interested parties, along with the persons named in the first paragraph of this Trustees Notice of Sale.

1. Any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes payable to Fentress County, Tennessee (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property.

2. Matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

3. All other easements and restrictions of record in said Register’s Office.

4. Portions of property conveyed off at Book 109, page 805, and Book U-6, page 308, R.O.F.C.T.

The foregoing matters may or may not take priority over the Deed of Trust. To the extent such matters do take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the sale will be subject to them, and to the extent such matters do not take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the Property will not remain subject to them after the sale.

Said sale will be subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property, and subject to any and all liens, defects, encumbrances, adverse claims and other matters which take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is had, and subject to any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal, which have not been waived by such governmental agency. Said sale is also subject to matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

The Fentress County Property is being sold “AS IS WHERE IS” without warranty or representation by the Trustee. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.

TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT OF SAID ADJOURNMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE.

IN THE EVENT THE HIGHEST BIDDER DOES NOT CLOSE THE SALE WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED, THE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CLOSE THE SALE WITH THE NEXT HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE NEXT HIGHEST BID.

The Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the property only as Trustee. Title to the property is to be conveyed subject to all prior liens, easements, covenants, conditions, encumbrances, and restrictions that may exist including, without limitation, any unpaid ad valorem taxes or other taxes. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust.

This 2nd day of October, 2018.

/s/ David Matson, Trustee

Pointer Title Services, Inc.

David Matson, Trustee

206-C S. Jefferson Ave.

Cookeville, TN 38501

(10-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Closed Litigation Work Session, Monday, October 15th at 4:30 p.m. in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street.

(10-10-1tc)

notice

The Regular Work Session will be held Monday, October 15, 2018 in the Main Courtroom at the Fentress County Courthouse, following the Closed Litigation Session. The Regular Work Session will be open to the public.

(10-10-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Main Courtroom at the Fentress County Courthouse, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(10-10-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD Room (RM 201). Open to the public.

(10-10-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jimmie Wright unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded February 6, 2017 in Record Book 265, Page 840 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 3, 2017, payable by Jimmie Wright to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Book 265, Page 840, containing 1.3 acres calculated, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: Ashley Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 043, PARCEL 083.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MARCUS PARSONS Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(10-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-57

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of James Wesley Burnett, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of James Wesley Burnett, deceased, who died the 15th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of October, 2018.

Rebecca Burnett Atkinson

Personal Representative

Est. of James Wesley Burnett

P.O. Box 247

Allardt, TN 38504

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(10-10-17-2tp)

Notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, October 19, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD Room (RM 201). Open to the public.

(10-10-1tc)

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to install a 250-foot (total height) self-supporting lattice tower at 4235 J-Town Stockton Road, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556 (36 25 36.84N / 84 54 38.2W). The height of the tower will be 76.2 meters above ground level (609.3 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have steady red lights FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810). Interested persons may also review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1116797. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to EBI Consulting at 6118004755-AMG, 6876 Susquehanna Trail S., York, PA 17403.

(10-10-1tc)

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to install a 270-foot (overall height) self-supporting lattice tower at York Highway 127 South (north of the intersection of Old Martha Washington Rd), Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553 (36 12 21.13N / 85 01 7.93W). The height of the tower will be 82.3 meters above ground level (634.3 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have steady red lights FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810). Interested persons may also review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1116801. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to EBI Consulting at 6118002567-AMG, 6876 Susquehanna Trail S., York, PA 17403.

(10-10-1tc)

School Nutrition Bids

For anyone interested in receiving information for the 2018-2019 School Nutrition Bids of Milk, Ice Cream, Produce, Small Wares, Pest and Equipment contact: Debbie Howard at 931-879-8314 at the Fentress County Board of Education.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

(10-10-1tc)

