Legal Notices For The Week Of November 8, 2017

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, November 17th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(11-8-1tc)

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed Friday, November 10th in observance of Veterans Day. The Fentress County Clerks office will also be closed Saturday, the 11th. The courthouse will reopen on Monday, November 13th, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

(11-8-1tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 30, 2017 at 1:00PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Constance Ross, to National Registered Agents, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Greenlight Loans on June 20, 2016 at Book 256, Page 671, Instrument No. 16001707; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land hereinafter referred to is situated in the City of Jamestown, County of Fentress, State of TN, and is described as follows:

Tract One:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 12 miles Northeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Highway 127, Highway 154, and Highway 297 (the Leatherwood Ford Road); thence Eastwardly on the Leatherwood Ford Road to Deer Haven Trail to the point of beginning at a steel post in the East margin of Deer Haven Trail; thence from said point of beginning, South 45 degrees 21 minutes East 82.67 feet to a PVC post; thence North 85 degrees 33 minutes East 159.58 feet to a PVC post at the Northwestern most point of Lot 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V; thence South 6 degrees 59 minutes West 314.82 feet with the West line of Lot 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V to a PVC post; thence continuing with the West line of Lot 148, South 6 degrees 59 minutes West 22.50 feet to a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive; thence North 50 degrees 32 minutes West 179.23 feet with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive to a PVC post; thence North 49 degrees 36 minutes West 43.87 feet to a steel post at the intersection of Spruce Creek Drive and Deer Haven Trail; thence with the East margin of Deer Haven Trail and a 10 feet horse trail, allowing for some variation in the horse trail, North 6 degrees 40 minutes West 54.74 feet to a PVC post; thence continuing with the East margin of Deer Haven Trail and a 10 feet horse trail, allowing for some variation in the horse trail, North 10 degrees 1 minute West 138.39 feet to a PVC post and North 28 degrees 5 minutes East 53.89 feet back to the point of beginning and being Lot No. 147 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, according to the plat of a survey prepared by Foy Survey Company, Drawing No. 3671 and as filed in Plat Book 3, Page 136, on April 5, 1999, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Tract Two:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 12 miles Northeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Highway 127, Highway 154, and Highway 297 (the Leatherwood Ford Road); thence Eastwardly on the Leatherwood Ford Road to Spruce Creek Drive to the point of beginning at a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, and running thence from said point of beginning and with the East line of Lot 147 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, North 6 degrees 59 minutes East 22.50 feet to a PVC post; thence North 6 degrees 59 minutes East 314.82 feet to a PVC post in the South line of Lot 146 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V; thence South 69 degrees 14 minutes East 194.10 feet to a PVC post; thence running with the West line of Lot 149 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, South 6 degrees 36 minutes West 318.60 feet to a PVC post; thence South 6 degrees 36 minutes West 13 feet to a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive; thence running with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, South 84 degrees 59 minutes West 6.52 feet to a PVC post; thence South 86 degrees 26 minutes West 68.19 feet to a PVC post; thence North 69 degrees 50 minutes West 56.42 feet to a PVC post; thence North 49 degrees 25 minutes West 74.98 feet back to the point of beginning and being Lot No. 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, according to the plat of a survey prepared by Foy Survey Company, Drawing No. 3671 and as filed in Plat Book 3, Page 136, on April 5, 1999, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Tract Three:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 12 miles Northeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Highway 127, Highway 154, and Highway 297 (the Leatherwood Ford Road); thence Eastwardly on the Leatherwood Ford Road to Spruce Creek Drive to the point of beginning at a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, and running thence from said point of beginning, North 6 degrees 36 minutes East 13 feet to a PVC post; thence with the East line of Lot 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, North 6 degrees 36 minutes East 318.6 feet to a PVC post in the South line of Lot 146 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V; thence North 83 degrees 46 minutes East 104.31 feet to a PVC post; thence continuing with the South line of Lot 146, North 72 degrees 48 minutes East 96.47 feet to a PVC post; thence with the West line of Lot 150 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, South 2 degrees 15 minutes West 334.13 feet to a PVC post; thence South 2 degrees 15 minutes West 20 feet to a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive; thence with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, South 89 degrees 46 minutes West 59.84 feet to a PVC post; thence continuing with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, South 84 degrees 35 minutes West 160.89 feet back to the point of beginning and being Lot No. 149 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, according to the plat of a survey prepared by Foy Survey Company, Drawing No. 3671 and as filed in Plat Book 3, Page 136, on April 5, 1999, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

And being the same property conveyed from Tennessee Valley Resources, Inc., the Grantor(s), to Constance Ross, the Grantee(s), by virtue of Deed dated 0110712005, and recorded 01107/2005; Book: 73 Page: 944 among the aforesaid Land Records

Street Address: 434 Spruce Creek Dr, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

Parcel Number: 036 230.00, 036 231.00, 036 232.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: The Heirs of Constance Ross

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 434 Spruce Creek Dr, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, through or under Constance Ross.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Constance Ross, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.auction.com

File No. 17-113277

(10-25;11-1-8-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from KAREN WEAVER unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded January 20, 2015 in Record Book 236, Page 27, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 13, 2015, payable by Karen Weaver to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 am. on Monday, November 27, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 106, Page 833, and containing 0.86 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 190 Copley Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 64, PARCEL 85.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(11-1-8-15-3tc

79C01-1710-GU-000104

State of Indiana

County of Tippecanoe

SS: In the Tippecanoe Circuit Court In the matter of the guardianship of Makayla Seceilia Marsha Deitrich Minor

Notice of Filing of Petition for appointment of guardians and hearing thereon

to: Tyson Deitrich

On December 4, 2017, at 8:30 o’clock a.m. in the Circuit Court of Tippecanoe County, Lafayette Indiana, a hearing will be held to determine whether a guardian should be appointed for Makayla S.M. Deitrich. The purpose of this proceeding is to protect Makayla S.M. Deitrich. A copy of the petition requesting appointment of a guardian is attached to this notice. At the hearing the court will determine whether Makayla S.M. Deitrich is an incapacitated person or minor under Indiana law.

If the Court finds that Makayla S.M. Deitrich, is an incapacitated person or minor, the Court at the hearing shall also consider whether Andy D. Clouse and Regina R. Clouse should be appointed as guardians of Makayla S.M. Deitrich. The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The Court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the guardian to allow Makayla S.M. Deitrich to retain control over certain property and activities. The Court may also determine whether a protective order should be entered on behalf of Makayla S.M. Deitrich.

Makayla S.M. Deitrich may attend the hearing and be represented by an attorney. The petition may be heard and determined in the absence of Makayla S.M. Deitrich if the Court determines that the presence of Makayla S.M. Deitrich is not required. If Makayla S. M. Deitrich attends the hearing, opposes the petition, and is not represented by an attorney, the Court may appoint an attorney to represent the alleged incapacitated person or minor. The Court may, where required, appoint a guardian ad litem to represent Makayla S.M. Deitrich at the hearing.

The Court may, on its own motion or on request of any interested person, postpone the hearing to another date and time.

/s/ Christa Coffey

Christa Coffey, Clerk

Tippecanoe Circuit Court

(11-1-8-15-3tc)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dewain Winningham and Rithia Winningham executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated December 12, 2015 and recorded on December 28, 2015 in Book 249, Page 392, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 21, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Tax Id Number(s): 133M-D-037.00

Land Situated in the County of Fentress in the State of TN

LYING AND BEING IN THE FORTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND DESCRIBED AS LOT NO. 4 OF BUFFALO HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK P-5, PAGE 125, OF THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.

THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES.

Being the same property conveyed to Dewain Winningham and Rithia Winningham, by deed dated March 25, 2011 of record in Deed Book 184, Page 733, in the County Clerk’s Office.

Commonly known as: 815 Buffalo Trail, Clarkrange, TN 38553

Parcel ID Number: 133M D 037.00 000

Address/Description: 815 Buffalo Trail, Clarkrange, TN 38553.

Current Owner(s): Dewain Winningham and wife, Rithia Winningham.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-13623 FC01

(10-25;11-1-8-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Phillip A. Cook unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded November 2, 2009 in Record Book 165, Page 598 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 29, 2009, payable by Phillip A. Cook to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Phillip A. Cook unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded January 29, 2013 in Record Book 209, Page 172 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 29, 2013, payable by Phillip A. Cook to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 165, Page 596, and containing 0.48 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 128 Oak Hill Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 85-N, Group A, PARCEL 6.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: State of Tennessee, THDA, Midland Funding

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(11-1-8-15-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Claude Stephens and wife, Alma Jean Stephens unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded August 20, 2014 in Record Book 162, Page 637 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated August 13, 2009, payable by Claude Stephens and wife, Alma Jane Stephens & Claude Michael Stephens to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book A-5, Page 274, and being ½ acre.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 921 Barney Holt Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 53, PARCEL 48

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes and any delinquent taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(11-8-15-22-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

On April 30, 2012, by Trust Deed recorded in the Register’s Office in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, in Book 198, Page 862, on April 30, 2012, Billy H.T. Ipock and wife, Marilyn Diana Ipock conveyed to Amanda M. Howard, substitute Trustee for, James P. Romer, Trustee, the real estate described below in Jamestown, Tennessee, to secure the payment of indebtedness owing to Allardt Land Company, Inc., P.O. Box 69, Allardt, Tennessee 38504.

Default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness and the holder has directed the trustee to foreclose under the terms of the deed of trust.

Therefore, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in front of the East door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017, the following described real estate:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and approximately 3½ miles south of the courthouse in Jamestown and beginning at an iron pin on the west margin of U.S. Highway 127 at the southeast corner of the Billy H.T. Ipock and wife, Marilyn Diana Ipock, 1.35 acre tract described in the deed from Allardt Land Company, Inc., recorded in Book 140, Page 441; thence continuing with the west margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127, south 08 degrees 23 minutes west 127.89 feet to an iron pin and highway right-of-way marker; thence continuing south 00 degrees 45 minutes west 356.12 feet to a highway right-of-way marker; thence leaving the highway, south 84 degrees 40 minutes west 987.65 feet to an iron pin; thence north 06 degrees 54 minutes east 899.58 feet to a stone and steel post; thence north 06 degrees 54 minutes east 208.66 feet to an iron pin and steel post in the south line of the Kathy Gernt tract described in Book 111, Page 904; thence with the south line of the Kathy Gernt tract, south 82 degrees 58 minutes east 295.04 feet to an iron pin at the northwest corner of the Ipock 1.35 acre tract described in Book 140, Page 441; thence south 06 degrees 58 minutes west 382.52 feet to an iron pin at the southwest corner of the Ipock tract described in Book 140, Page 441; thence with the south margin of said tract, south 80 degrees 04 minutes east 636.78 feet to the beginning corner and containing 15.80 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by Foy Survey Company, for Allardt Land Company, Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730, Drawing #5560, dated April 9, 2012, copy attached.

Being a portion of the 37th Tract described in the deed from the Heirs of Bruno Gernt to the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc., recorded in Deed Book Y-3, Page 53, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 103, Part of Parcel 1.00

TRACT TWO:

The following 50’ right-of-way formerly retained by the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc., for itself, Allardt Land Company, Inc., and East Fork Stables, Inc., leading westwardly from Highway 127 and southwestwardly across the 1.35 acres deeded to Billy H.T. Ipock and wife, Marilyn Diana Ipock, in Book 140, Page 441, IS HEREBY EXTINGUISHED AND CONVEYED TO THE GRANTEES, THEIR SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS. The centerline of said right-of-way has the following bearings and distances:

Beginning at a point 25’ south from the southeast corner of the Billy and Diana Ipock tract described in Book 58, Page 777, at a point on the west side of U.S. Highway 127 South, and running thence north 82 degrees 59 minutes west 203.17 feet; thence south 64 degrees 27 minutes west 23.61 feet and south 60 degrees 46 minutes west 52.84 feet to the north line of property presently owned by the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc.

All the coal, oil, and gas with the right to enter, mine, drill, take, and remove the same are reserved by the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Allardt Land Company, Inc., unto Billy H.T. Ipock and wife, Marilyn Diana Ipock recorded April 30, 2012 in Book 198, Page 858, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is also subject to the following limitations and restrictive provisions which shall run with the lands and which are a part of the consideration hereof, to which the parties hereto expressly agree:

1. The grantee or grantees, or their assigns or successors in interest, and any grantee or grantees, or their assigns or successors in interest, shall use the property exclusively for residential purposes. No commercial activities shall be permitted on the said premises.

2. Any building or buildings constructed on any lot on the property herein conveyed shall be no closer than thirty (30’) feet from any adjoining property line.

3. The property shall be restricted to single family- type dwellings containing not less than 1500 square feet of living space with at least 1000 square feet on the first floor, and in addition one other garage-like structure for housing vehicles and/or storage separate from any garage that may be attached to the house, may be constructed on the premises.

4. No dwelling shall contain exterior finish of concrete blocks, tar paper, or rolled-type siding or asphalt-type siding.

5. Mobile or modular homes shall not be located on the property herein conveyed, either permanently or temporarily.

6. No swine, poultry, or other livestock will be kept or maintained on the property. Horses and cattle will be permitted.

7. Garbage, waste, and refuse will be held for collection in containers.

8. No part of the property herein conveyed will be used for the purposes of a junkyard, nor for a collection or storage area, or maintenance area, or parking area for junk, wrecked, or stripped automobiles.

This conveyance is subject to any and all power lines, water lines, or easements for the same, regardless of whether same are actually of record, exist or henceforth may exist or be constructed.

This sale is SUBJECT TO any unpaid ad valorem real property taxes.

There are no federal tax liens filed against Billy H.T. Ipock and wife, Marilyn Diana Ipock, and there are no state tax liens filed against Billy H.T. Ipock and wife, Marilyn Diana Ipock, pursuant to T.C.A. §35-5-104(a)(5).

Notice is being given to Billy H.T. Ipock and wife, Marilyn Diana Ipock at 3002 South York Highway, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 This the 1st_day of November, 2017.

Amanda M. Howard

Substitute Trustee

(11-8-15-22-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Dorothy M. Poore unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded April 23, 2010 in Record Book 171, Page 702 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated April 17, 2010, payable by Dorothy M. Poore to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 140, Page 620, and commonly known as Lot 9 and 10 of the Short Cooper Subdivision, and a 30 foot strip south of Lot 10.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 209 Short Cooper Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 85-N, Group B, PARCEL 7.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(11-8-15-22-3tc)